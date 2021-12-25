Megan Fox and her surprising change of style

This week Megan fox it could not surprise us more. With a refined new style, the actress totally broke with the looks she has worn in recent years. Very casual, loose and comfortable mixes, perfect to spend a day with your little ones. But the total look in black marked a turning point in your dressing room, The beginning of a new stage. A style period that has a first and last name: Maeve reilly. And it is that the stylist would have put to work with the Hollywood star with the aim of make your dressing rooms one of the most imitated. And yes, it is not an easy challenge, but remember that we are talking about the same trendsetter who has made Hailey Baldwin an icon world. Which is your best known client internationally it would have been key when Megan opted for her. In fact, in this combination, we can appreciate the ‘hand’ of the author of many of the phenomena of street style (for example the coat of the mannequin that was so reminiscent of French fries which went viral).

For Maeve it is essential that the celebrities she works with feel themselves and it seems that Hailey’s groovy style could be an aesthetic she’d share with Megan. The leather pants, the stilettos Black, the mini bag or the fitted jacket are some garments that, integrated in other combinations, the model would have worn with the approval of her stylist. Therefore, we have found what are the mixtures that the star could wear from Hollywood now that the stylist shares the mannequin.