Marcelo Flores trains with the first team of Arsenal before losses by Covid 19

The Mexican national team was summoned by Mikel Arteta to participate in the main team practice due to absences by Covid

Marcelo Flores placeholder image, Mexican midfielder, trained with the first team of the Arsenal, before the Gunners casualties by Covid 19 and prior to the game against Norwich City, which will be played on December 26.

The midfielder, who debuted with the Mexican team, was summoned by coach Mikel Arteta, to train with the first team, due to the absence of Albert Sambi, Pablo Mari and Calum Chambers, positive for Covid 19.

Marcelo Flores placeholder image has been considered several times in the first team of the Arsenal to train and is labeled as one of the promises of the Gunners, he was again required by the team led by Mikel Arteta and had participation in the intersquadrons prior to the game against Norwich.

In case the absences of the Arsenal, Marcelo Flores placeholder image You could sneak into the call for the game on December 26, which would happen for the first time in the history of the young footballer.

Flores, in early December, was summoned by the Mexican team to play a friendly match against Ecuador, the midfielder of the Arsenal was applauded by the Mexican press and they expect him to choose Mexico, above Canada and England, the two nations that are also looking for the young footballer.

Marcelo Flores placeholder image She is 18 years old and has the possibility to choose between three countries, because she was born in Canada, her father is Mexican and has British nationality. At Arsenal he is highly valued for his prowess on the ball and is constantly required to coach for the first team.

The Arsenal They are in the fourth position of the table, fighting to stay in the positions that give a direct place to the league, while Norwich City struggles to get out of the last place in the English tournament.