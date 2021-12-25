manicure with ‘pearcings’ for Christmas

‘Festive French’: French manicure looks frosty

‘Frosted frenchies’, the manicure for this Christmas

Nails take a leading role when Christmas approaches. The most classic trends, such as french manicure reinvents itself on the occasion of these dates and new proposals arise from specialized brands, beauty salons and nail artist. And all of them have more relevant when it is a celeb the one that adds up and decides to proudly display her new Christmas nails.

The most transgressive proposal comes from Selena Gomez, who has rescued a trend that it already had its fame in the nineties. It is a shape manicure almond created in blood red color and a matte finish to which details of lines and golden points are added in the cuticle area. Nothing out of the ordinary so far. But nevertheless, the most special detail is put on by small earrings that are added to some of the nails, so that to join them, a small hole must be made. So you could say that Selena Gomez bets on a manicure with pearcings. It is a transgressive proposal and not suitable for everyone, but at the same time colorful and original And if there is any occasion to wear something like this, without a doubt, that is Christmas.

The manicure is the artist’s work Tom bachik, who has designed the nails of other recognized names such as Jennifer Lopez or Selma Blair. And it is that this creation that the founder of Rare beauty is inspired by another manicure – also performed by the same manicurist – that he carried on the cover of the magazine specialized in beauty Allure, last year. With her nails, her outfits and her makeup, she wanted to pay tribute to the Mexican artist Frida Khalo.

However, this nail piercing technique is not something new. These minipearcings appeared in the 90s, when earrings began to reappear with force in other areas of the bodysuch as the nose, belly button, tongue, or eyebrows. And before Selena, it was Kim kardashian, who back in 2017 decided to bet on this trend in a big way. The celebrity appeared on her Instagram account with a shiny black manicure adorned with a small hoop on the side of each nail.

To add more transgression, Kim joined these metal pieces a chain of thick links, which kept all his nails connected. It cannot be said that it is the most practical design, since wearing all fingers together reduces mobility, but if someone can wear something like that, it is Kim Kardashian. “Khloé would be very proud of me right now. Do you see this? “, The Kardashian commented, referring to her sister, in a text written next to the snapshot in which she proudly showed her creation.

To perform this type of nail piercing, manicurists use a specially designed bur. It is a professional tool, the use of which is not recommended for doing it at home. So if you have wanted to surprise these parties, it is best to make an appointment at your beauty salon.

