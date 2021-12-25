Machine Gun Kelly wears Megan Fox blood on her neck

The Psychic Abilities of Megan Fox (2017) 2:10

(CNN) – When it comes to intense romantic gestures, Machine Gun Kelly may have been looking to Billy Bob Thornton and Angelina Jolie for inspiration.

The 30-year-old rapper, singer-songwriter, born Colson Baker, revealed that he wears some of his girlfriend Megan Fox’s blood around his neck.

Machine Gun Kelly shared his dedication to the “Transformers” actress with a passionate Valentine’s Day tribute on Instagram.

“I wear your blood around my neck,” he captioned a gallery of memories with his lady, along with emojis for “kitchen knife” and “drop of blood.” One of the images shared was a photo of a spherical pendant, with a bright red spot.

Followers of the couple may recall that Thornton and Jolie, who were married between 2000 and 2003, wore matching oval pendants containing drops of each other’s blood.

Machine Gun Kelly went public with his romance with Fox in July last year, after they met on the set of his upcoming movie “Midnight in the Switchgrass.”

Sharing a black and white selfie in the mirror, he said “I waited forever to find you again …”

Fox, who officially filed for divorce from husband Brian Austin Green in November, also posted a series of photos with her “unusually handsome boy.”

However, his message was more conventionally romantic.

Avoiding the theme of blood, the “Jennifer’s Body” star got poetic: “There goes my heart / manifests outside my body / enveloped in the imposing silhouette of / a more unusually handsome boy / magical and haunted / kinetic and tortured / ethereal and dangerous / cosmic / lawless / eternal / creative genius / the journey will probably be dangerous / but there is no destination without it. “

“Happy Valentine’s Day, Barbie in rehab,” he added, ending with a heart emoji.