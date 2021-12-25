Luis Romo: ‘I’m going to do everything to get out of Cruz Azul but to Europe’

Editorial Mediotiempo

Mexico City / 12/24/2021 13:47:05





In the midst of the rumors in which the possibility of an exchange between Monterrey and Cruz Azul, the midfielder Luis Romo made it clear that His intention is to leave the cement club, although to play in Europe, a desire that has well established.

Yes OK this year he had the possibility to emigrate and even Getafe was very interested, in the end they could not give their exit because offers did not meet expectations, although he made it clear that going free is not an option that he contemplates, as happened with Orbelín Pineda.

“I never thought of going free, I always tried to bring something for Cruz Azul, but what concerns me is in sports, I need to play, put myself at 100 percent because that way I want to go free, if I am not at my best, I will not be able to take that leap, “he commented in an interview for TUDN .

“I’m going to do my best to go to Europe, everything that is in my hands and whatever it involves I am going to do it because it is my dream and if I renounce it I would be betraying myself, then I’m going to do everything to get out, but to EuropeThat’s what I mean because then you leave those parentheses open and people think they are not happy where you are and it is not about that either, “he added.

Made it clear that you are “very calm” with the cement institution, in addition to being clear about the steps to take before leaving; Likewise, he knows that the complicated panorama that the pandemic left to the clubs is a limitation with which he must deal.

The gang?

Romo has been linked to a possible exchange between cement manufacturers and Rayados, since Juan Reynoso would seek the services of Erick Aguirre or Carlos González.