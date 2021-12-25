Luis Majul threw Roberto Cachanosky live from his program

Luis Majul cast Live to economist Roberto Cachanosky from his program in LN +, after the economist got tired of waiting to speak as a guest and the journalist, of his complaints.

“We are going to be with you”, said the driver, while interviewing Leonardo Fariña, repentant in the causes for the route of the money K.

“But, I’m going, huh. I do not have any problem“replied the economist, who received a reproach from Majul that led to a abrupt farewell, on air, from the television studio.

The economist carried 40 minute wait in the program, but his interview was postponed due to the safe logic of the rating that accompanied the exchange between Majul and Fariña.

In a comedy show, after Cachanosky’s retirement, Majul asked his other interviewee if he could wait for him if he was going to a cut and made a sharp comment about the abrupt departure of the economist.

In social networks, the unusual episode began to become a trend. With memes, they remembered, among other similar cases, the historical episode of Mirtha Legrand and Silvana Suárez.

The dialogue, which began as a tight but innocent back and forth, began to rise in temperature until a truly uncomfortable moment for Silvina Martínez and Fernando Carnota, who accompanied the driver on “+ Voces”.

– “But you always have a problem. Look, don’t get mad, it’s missing from the program, but if you have to go, there is no problem. If you put me in that circumstance …”.

– “No, no. I’ll tell you why I’ve been here (looks at his watch) for 40 minutes.”

– “And yes, but everyone has their turn here.”

– “Ah, well, okay, okay.”

– “It is not Roberto Cachanosky’s program.”

– “I continued with Fariña and I am leaving, because they are waiting for me at home and I thank you”.

– “You have every right, here one is free. If you can, wait a few more minutes and then …”.

– “Talk calmly with Fariña, there is no drama.”

– “I ask you to wait, this is the third time I ask you to wait. If you want, wait”.

– “Speak calmly, speak calmly”.

– “I send you a big hug, congratulations, Merry Christmas to you, eh” – “No problem” – “Bye, see you later”.

– “Bye, see you later”, he turns with his chair, puts his cell phone away, gets up and, as they say in the theater, leaves. Cachanosky left.

– “Like Roberto Cachanosky is always on the screen of La Nación, today he was with Eduardo Feinmann, so there is no problem,” closed Majul, who also turned his chair, but to continue his interrogation of the repentant for money laundering.

The program pretended to continue as if nothing had happened. But the tension remained in the air of the informational signal for a while longer, and on social networks, where comments abounded.

