List of cell phones that will be left without the app in 2022

WhatsApp It has become the most widely used communication medium in Mexico, through which its users send and receive messages, images and videos, so it is very common for almost everyone we know to have an account in the app.

However, the bad news is that app reported that during 2022, the interface will stop working on some cell phones because they will not be able to receive the new updates.

According to WhatsApp, the cell phones that will be left without service will be those with an operating system Android 4.04 and iOS 9 or previous versions.

Complete list of cell phones that will run out of WhatsApp in 2022

Samsung:

Galaxy Trend Lite, Galaxy Trend II, Galaxy S3 mini, Galaxy Xcover 2, Galaxy Core and Galaxy Ace 2.

Sony:

Xperia M.

Huawei:

Ascend G740, Ascend Mate and Ascend D2.

LG

Lucid 2, Optimus F7, Optimus F5, Optimus L3 II Dual, Optimus F5, Optimus L5 II, Optimus L5 Dual, Optimus L3 II, Optimus L7 II Dual, Optimus L7 II, Optimus F6, Enact, Optimus L4 II Dual, Optimus F3 , Optimus L4 II, Optimus L2 II and Optimus F3Q.

ZTE:

Grand S Flex. ZTE V956. Grand X Quad V987 and Grand Memo.

Others:

Archos 53 Platinum, HTC Desire 500, Caterpillar Cat B15, Wiko Cink Five, Wiko Darknight, Lenovo A820, UMi X2, Faea F1, THL W8.

Manzana:

iPhone 6S, 6S Plus and iPhone SE.