Lewis Hamilton retiring? this is what we know

The former president of Formula 1 believes that the British Briton could say goodbye before 2022.

Bernie Ecclestone, former president of Formula 1 and close to the Lewis Hamilton family, has put between said the continuity of the pilot and He ventured to say that the Briton could say goodbye before 2022.

Bernie Ecclestone was the President and CEO of Formula 1 from its founding until 2014, and contradicted the general opinion of several experts, such as the current head of the category, Stefano Domenicali or several pilots.

“A couple of days ago I spoke with his father (Anthony Hamilton) and I realized immediately that he did not want to talk about his son’s future, so we only talked about business … I think he is retiring, that he will not run next year. His disappointment in Abu Dhabi was too great, and I understand him, “said the 91-year-old businessman, in an interview in the Swiss daily Bilck.

Although Bernie clarified that his statement was it is only about your personal intuition.

“Now, tied for seven titles with Michael Schumacher, it is the perfect time for him to fulfill his dream and become a fashion entrepreneur.” Bernie ecclestone

The former F1 boss also criticized the race director’s decision, Michael Masi, in Abu Dhabi to allow Verstappen to overtake the cars between Hamilton.

“The race director, Masi, should have saved himself some problems and should have raised the red flag immediately after the accident. And we would have had a super three-lap finish. Things were very bad ”. Bernie ecclestone

In this episode, Carlos Sainz recently spoke about Masi’s final decisions in Abu Dhabi. “For Hamilton, a red flag would have been fairer, perhaps it would have been more fair to do that final with the two equal, but the regulations do not oblige to remove it (the red flag) in that context if there is not a lot of dirt on the track, the barriers are damaged or displaced, etc. The car could be withdrawn without a red flag and that is what was done“, Declared the Madrilenian.

Hamilton has a contract for two more years

Lewis Hamilton has a contract that ensures his continuity with Mercedes for two more years, it was last July that the British driver signed a new contract, which keeps him with Mercedes until at least 2023.

The two sides had long postponed the agreement that will be the tenth and eleventh season in which the Briton participated in F1.