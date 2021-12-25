Leonardo DiCaprio: “The world is falling apart and it seems that nobody cares” | The actor and his colleagues presented the premiere of “Do not look up” on Netflix

Exactly six months and fourteen days from now, a comet between six and nine kilometers wide – much larger than the one that wiped out the dinosaurs – will hit the Pacific Ocean, 100 kilometers from Chile, and will generate a cataclysm of biblical proportions that will extinguish to humanity in the blink of an eye. The description could correspond to one of the many conspiracy theories that circulate through the underworld of the internet. Or also to the narrative starting point of one of the films belonging to the subgenre of catastrophe cinema that – mainly in the late ’90s – imagined a fatal outcome courtesy of space. But it is the discovery made by astronomy graduate student Kate Dibiasky and her professor Randall Mindy in what appeared to be a workday just like so many others. There must be few things more horrible than being among the first people to learn that the end of the world is so near. Even worse if no one believes it, even though there is tons of evidence to validate the forecast. And not to mention if, instead of taking action, as a government response they only receive ridicule of all kinds and colors.

Situations could quietly occur in real life, as these very long pandemic months and the anti-vaccine legion who see Bill Gates’ black hand and spoons sticking to the bodies of those who put their arms have shown. But, in this case, they occur in fiction, more precisely in Don’t look up, that arrived on Netflix this Friday after its fleeting passage through Argentine theaters, just before the start of the Hollywood red carpet season. The company with the red N has the Oscar between an eyebrow and an eyebrow since it discovered that there is no marketing campaign capable of buying the prestige that for certain sectors of the audience means seeing dozens of golden statuettes on the poster. That is why he did not go around with little girls when putting together a deluxe acting team that includes Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill, Mark Rylance, Tyler Perry, Timothée Chalamet, Ron Perlman, Ariana Grande, Kid Cudi and Cate Blanchett, all under the direction of the also screenwriter Adam McKay. The director and a large part of the cast gave a virtual press conference for media around the world, among which was Page 12.

Reality as comedy

“If you are capable of laughing, it means that you have some distance, beyond the fact that you think it is really important,” said the director when asked how to mix an unquestionably topical topic with comedy, a genre in which he moves as fish in the water And not only for the reputed The big bet Y The Vice President: Beyond Power, well McKay is one of the most important directors of American comedy of the first years of the millennium, invisible partner of an artistic endeavor with Will Ferrell that resulted in the two Anchorman, Talladega Nights, Step brothers Y The Other Guys. Although in the guise of absurd, almost surreal comedies, all of them shot Poison darts in the shape of gags against the fundamental pillars of American life: journalism, with the grim presenters as bearers of the truth, in the first two; sport in the second; the family in the third and the police forces in the last.

Don’t look up he is much closer to those “stupid who don’t know they are” characters from that first stage, as McKay has once defined them, than to the will to denounce his two most reputable films. A surreptitious nonsense that, however, permeates much of what is seen and heard, which speaks of a filmmaker who thinks of the world as a comedy. “We wanted to address the climate crisis, which is so overwhelming and possibly the greatest threat to life in human history. In this film you can feel urgency, sadness and loss, while also having a great sense of humor. And that was my intention. After the last five or ten crazy years we’ve had all over the planet, wouldn’t it be nice to laugh at some of this? That was the focus, because I think we get hit by a kind of pre-doomsday talk. Which, by the way, is totally legitimate when it comes to climate change. But it seemed to me that it was important that the audience could laugh and have a certain distance. Laughter is a great unifying element because you can’t really fake it, it never works when you try to fake it, ”he reflected.

Idiocracy

The first thing Kate (Jennifer Lawrence) and Randall (Leonardo DiCaprio) do when faced with the bad news is to inform the authorities. First to NASA’s Planetary Defense area – which, as a plaque makes clear at the time of its mention, exists – which takes note of the matter and decides to refer it higher. Much higher up, more precisely to the White House, where President Orlean (Meryl Streep) and her ineffable son and Chief of Staff Jason (Jonah Hill) receive scientists but not before making them wait for long hours while they attend to much more urgent matters. , like a birthday. Things are not going well with the executive duo: there is very little time left for the legislative elections, and it does not seem the best time to go out and tell the world that in just over six months everyone will die.

Streep is, as always, remarkable in a role that foregrounds the cross between frivolity and opportunism that has become the norm in governments throughout much of the world. Not to mention in the United States, a country commanded for four years by a billionaire who became famous with a reality show. “There were so many people to be inspired,” said the lady of the thousand nominations, and continued: “In recent years there have been many absurd people who have positioned themselves in public places. And they did it blatantly. It was fun to put together this character who is in the place where his voracity wanted, because there he can amass power and money, more power and more money. But there is no feeling of camaraderie, and that is, unfortunately, the cost of being a public servant now. You really have to make a great sacrifice. The family does it, and you have to be willing to do it. Now more than ever we need those people. ”

With the government’s refusal in tow, Kate and Randall think about how to make the news public. And nothing better than the media, which will surely be interested in a scoop of this magnitude. The program chosen is a morning magazine hosted by Jack Bremmer (Tyler Perry) and Brie Evantee (Cate Blanchett), two journalists who have little and nothing of such. “It was a really fun job. I made a couple of calls to two people who were on shows right now and I admire, Joe Scarborough and Michael Strahan. I sent them a part of the script and asked them if they could read it. But those guys are professional journalists, which is not my character. So they were very useful to achieve it, because it was about doing it contrary to what they told me, “Perry said.

The visit to the magazine is another fiasco: journalists, more than interest and alert, the idea of ​​a comet about to crash into Earth is hilarious. To the public, too: Kate ends up becoming a meme for her angry reactions and Randall, a “hot” scientist on social networks, with millions of followers making all kinds of proposals. Of science, obviously, nothing at all. It is a moment of the film, Randall, jaded of the circus around him, says that not everything in the media should be charming or intelligent. Is it, perhaps, an arrow that points to the heart of the contemporary audiovisual universe? McKay responded: “There is this demand because there is a lot of money behind the media, with advertising, clicks and applications. We must have rewritten that speech like 20 times, and it’s one of my favorite moments. Sometimes we just have to say things to each other, and that seems to be the basic line that has become corrupted, because Today everyone tries to profit from our social networks, from our calls, from the programs we watch … It’s crazy to think about that. In fact, now we are not talking about television programs or songs, but about content ”.

Leo, environmental activist

But neither the media bludeo nor the governmental laziness can twist the course of the comet. When it is already evident that things are serious, Orlean’s first thought is that the best thing to do is to launch a mission under the command of a macho cowboy (Ron Perlman). Obviously everything goes wrong: listening to scientists, seeing what those who have dedicated their lives to the study of space have to say, does not seem a viable option. It is known that DiCaprio, in addition to the actor with the most memes under his belt, is a guy concerned about planetary well-being, as his interest in the Ansenuza National Park, in the province of Córdoba, has just demonstrated. One of his first projects as a producer, for example, was the environmental documentary The 11th Hour (2007), in which he also officiated as narrator, which was followed by the docureality focused on the reconstruction of an American city under ecological parameters Greensburg (2008), the journey through Africa to investigate the lives of those who fight to protect mountain gorillas in Virunga (2014) Y A Plastic Ocean (2016), on maritime debris.

– Did your interest in the environment encourage you to participate in this film?

-Yes, for decades I looked for a film that dealt with climate change, but it is a problem that everyone feels is ultimately. The question is what difference can we make, what can we contribute to this cause. And Adam really cracked the code, because there are so many possible comparisons between this story and the climate crisis. I think it is probably the most important topic that we should all talk about on a regular basis. Artists like Adam are needed to change the narrative.

-You hope that Don’t look up change public perception of science?

-Adam thought of a movie about the climate crisis, but created a sense of urgency by making it about a comet hitting the Earth and how science becomes politicized in the face of that. I am grateful to play a character that is solely based on people from the scientific community that I have met. In particular, specialized scientists who have been trying to communicate the urgency of the climate problem, but felt that they were limited to the last page of newspapers. And I love that Adam did it through two such different characters. Kate’s character is incredibly outspoken, as is Greta Thunberg in her own way. My character, on the other hand, tries to play within the system. But I also love the way he’s so candid about how terribly distracted we are on this topic these days.

-Did your environmental militancy make it easier to understand the character’s strong speeches?

-Much. I think I spoke as if I were a climate scientist through the lens of an astronomer. And the convergence of these two worlds was incredibly helpful, which is what Adam tried to do with both this character and the entire movie. We worked on that speech probably 50 times together. I wanted to articulate the frustration of the scientific community, how you are sitting in a pulpit telling the truth and nobody believes you. There are many things, many noises, that drown out the main message. We work hard to try to understand what it would be like to realize that the world is falling apart.