Leonardo DiCaprio refused to see Meryl Streep naked in ‘Don’t Look Up’

Leonardo Dicaprio he flatly refused to see naked Meryl streep in the film Don’t Look Up? Apparently the Oscar winner has a very powerful reason why he refused to look naked at one of Hollywood’s most beloved actresses.

One of the most anticipated films of 2021 is Netflix’s mega production, since it has a luxurious cast, which is why it will most likely become one of the favorites at the 2022 Oscars awards.

Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. The plot of this tape is incredible too.

‘Don’t Look Up’ brings together talents like Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep, Jennifer Lawrence, Timothée Chalamet, Cate Blanchett, Jonah Hill, Chris Evans and Ariana Grande aims to be one of the best movies of the year.

Why didn’t Leonardo DiCaprio want to see Meryl Streep? Here is the powerful reason

Recently, the film’s director, Adam McKay, revealed in an interview with The Guardian a small curious fact about two of its protagonists.

McKay said the Oscar winner expressed his outright denial knowing that he would have to film a hot scene with Meryl streep, and is that Leonardo Dicaprio I would have to see the great 72-year-old actress naked.

The famous scene justifies a partial nude of the actress, because she must show him a sexy tattoo that she has on her lower back. The director assured that Leo immediately refused to have to see semi naked to one of the best actress of the century, since for him she is a “special figure in the history of cinema ”.

Leo’s admiration for Meryl is such that he did not want to see her half naked.

Despite your request, finally Leonardo Dicaprio had to take the shot with Meryl, but even so it is more than clear that DiCaprio has deep respect for the performer of Mamma Mia!

What is ‘Don’t Look Up’ about?

Perhaps the cast will make you count the hours to see the film but you don’t really know what the film is about, we will give you a brief explanation so you know what it is about.

The story centers on two astronomers (Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo Dicaprio), who have unfortunately discovered that an asteroid is heading for Earth and that it will also put the life of our entire planet at risk. However, the world mocks them by not believing that something like this could happen, and even the president of the United States (Meryl streep) does not give credit to his apocalyptic discovery.

On Christmas Day, one of Netflix’s most ambitious movies hits the small screen.

When and where to see ‘Don’t Look Up’?

As a Christmas gift, since yesterday (December 24) the film is already available on Netflix. So you can’t miss it for any reason, we highly recommend it.