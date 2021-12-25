Kris Jenner debuts in Christmas carols: launches her version of the classic ‘Jingle Bells’ | Music

Kris jenner It is one of the most famous faces in the world. She is the mother and manager of the billionaire sisters and who have made the most of the covers of all the media and, above all, the section of gossip: the Kardashians.

The matriarch of the family has triumphed in many areas of the fashion world, but now she is going to try her luck in the music world. Specifically, in that of Christmas carols.

Kris has released her version of Jingle bells, the classic Christmas song by James Lord Pierpont. He has done it under the production of his son-in-law Travis barker and with the collaboration of his daughter Kourtney kardashian, which is also the fiancée of the Blink-182 drummer. Kourtney has been in charge of putting the bells that sound at the base of the Christmas carol. An element that provides an unmistakable Christmas atmosphere.

“We had fun in the studio with iconic and legendary queen Kris Jenner, me on the bells, and Travis Barker on drums, of course”Kourtney says in a post via Instagram. “There’s a new Christmas legend in town!” Adds his other daughter Khloe.

The song begins with Kris’s voice asking if they can start over and go faster. Then, at a faster pace, he performs the James Lord Pierpont classic, giving it his own sense of humor. You can also hear the sound of the drums played by his son-in-law, which also gives it a more modern touch.

The surprise release of Kris Jenner’s Christmas carol has been well received by fans. And it has become the perfect song to play over and over again on this special day. In addition, the subject comes accompanied by a cover in which a very young Kris wears a red sequined dress in the middle of Christmas time.

The truth is that it is not the first time that Kris Jenner has dared with a musical release. He already did it in 1985 when he published I like my friends, his song inspired by I love LA by Randy Newman.

And to you, what did you think of his version of the classic Christmas carol? Do you think Kris Jenner could dedicate herself to music?