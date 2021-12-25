Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker and Kris Jenner team up and throw Christmas carol

I am sure that, from now on, in addition to listening to Mariah Carey, Luis Miguel or Michael Bublé in Christmas, you will include in your list of musical themes Kris Jenner. Yes, the matriarch of the Kardashian Jenner family threw a Christmas carol! And she did not do it alone, but with the hand of her daughter’s fiancé Kourtney kardashian: Travis barker, a drummer for Blink-182, joined his future mother-in-law and together they celebrated a different Christmas.

It seems that the relationship between Kris Jenner and Travis Barker is the best because who would have thought that the momager of the Kardashian sisters would launch as a singer and Christmas musical themes. Well, Kris took this step very well advised and, by the hand of her daughter’s future husband Kourtney kardashian, he was encouraged and performed a very famous song from this time of the end of the year. Can you imagine what it could be? Here we tell you.

Travis Barker and Kris Jenner release song together

Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker released their version of “Jingle Bells” on December 24., that famous theme of Christmas You hear everywhere once the best time of year begins. The Kardashian’s mother wanted to celebrate this date, which is her favorite, with her daughter Kourtney, who rings the bells in the song, and Travis on drums.

It was Khloé Kardashian who revealed on Instagram the release of “Jingle Bells” performed by his mom Kris Jenner. The socialite shared the song accompanied by a photograph in which the matriarch of the Kardashian-Jenner family is seen posing in a red sequined dress; the image is from several years ago.

If you want to listen to the funny song that will surely become a Christmas classic, you can do it on all music platforms, is even available for download. Spend a Christmas and New Year’s Eve with the Kardashian-Jenner sisters!