Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker celebrate their first Christmas

These Christmas parties are the most special for Kourtney Kardashian and Travis BarkerIt is the first year that they spend them together as a couple. And most importantly, they are also the first to celebrate after getting engaged last October. A few days ago, the couple kicked off the Christmas celebrations by taking an incredible trip to Disneyland with their respective children, and now they have once again shown how close they are with their latest family plan.

Although they have been dating seriously for a short time, the truth is that in these months they have formed a beautiful family with the children they both had from their previous relationships. On Christmas Eve, the couple decided to surprise Alabama and Atiana de la Hoya (Travis’s daughters) with one of the most fun plans that can be done as a family: riding snow sleds. And obviously, they have recorded it on social networks. Look how much fun they have!

We knew that Atiana de la Hoya and Alabama Barker got along great with Kourtney (in fact, the latter has long referred to her as her “stepmother”), but now it has become more than clear to us with this beautiful family picture.

Also, this date coincided with Alabama’s birthday, who blew out 16 candles. Kourtney wanted it to be very special to her, and she decorated the room with lots of balloons and a huge name sign.

But wait, this is not all. The businesswoman also gave her an incredible gift, nothing less than Cartier jewelry. Among them, a diamond anklet that of course Alabama has already flaunted on its Instagram.

Kris Jenner also wanted to give her a nice gift and gave her a Bottega Veneta boots. The ‘momager’ had a sense of humor and also included a funny birthday card in which she refers to one of Kourtney’s mythical phrases. Impossible not to adore her.

We will be very aware of their profiles in case they delight us with a family Christmas pose.

