Korina Rivadeneira hopes to have her own program by 2022

The former member of Esto es Guerra, Korina Rivadeneira, commented that among her next projects in 2022, she will find the conduction of a own program; For now, his participation in a movie is assured.

“For next year I have acting projects. In January and February a film is released where I am an antagonist, and it will be a lot of fun, so I hope you do not miss it. I also like the theme of driving, and I hope for him. 2022 can host a program, “he told GV Producciones.

Mario Hart’s partner will also continue to focus on their social media with the help of Lara, his little daughter. “I will continue working on my social networks, and Larita too. She is an influencer girl and I have to generate content for her brands,” he explained.

CHRISTMAS SHOW

The Venezuelan model will participate in the Christmas show that Gisela Valcárcel will broadcast on the América TV signal. Paloma Fiuza, Pancho Rodríguez, Facundo González, among others, will also be part of this special, where they will dance and share some reflections with the public.

“This Saturday we will be with all the companions of This is war dancing on the floor Gisela Valcárcel. On this date the most important thing is family unity, and that is what we want to convey this Saturday. “

“It is not important how you dress for these dates or the great banquet you may have at the table. The most important thing is to learn to value our loved ones, enjoy with our family, give us love and be united,” he added.

