Kim Kardashian’s Christmas greeting has many absences this year

Nor the celebrities they are saved from not being reunited with their entire family this Christmas. The pandemic that does not end has caused small committee dinners to be the trend for the second consecutive year, also at the Kardashian-Jenner home. Or at least that is what has happened in the annual report that the family uses as a Christmas greeting, images that, year in and year out, generate some controversy. This time it has been precisely three notable audiences that have given rise to the comments: Why are Kylie, Kendall and Kourtney not featured in the photos shared by Kim Kardashian?









Very obvious digital retouching or discussions with her sisters have been some of the reasons why, in previous Christmases, the Klan family greetings became news – beyond the adorableness of the images, that too. After canceling the shooting Last year, this 2021 Kim returns to the load with a lot of snapshots that follow the style of the previous ones: neutral tones, comfortable and matching looks, laid-back attitude … as if they really got caught at home and it will not be the very studied session that, obviously, it is. And because of this control it is always surprising that they give rise to this kind of controversy.









“Are we going to pretend we don’t want to know where the rest of the family is?”asked a follower in the post that Kim who opened with a photo of her, her mother -Kris Jenner-, her sister Khloé and some of the children of the family: the four children of Kim with Kanye West (North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm), the daughter of Khloé (True) and Dream, the girl of Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna. All of them, dressed in Skims clothes, are the ones who also star in the rest of the images, in which, in addition to other children, Three of the sisters are missing: Kourtney, Kendall, and Kylie.









Nor did Kanye pose with his children

Yes OK Kendall has spent Christmas Eve with her family -we could see it in their networks-, the followers have insistently pointed out the fact that Kourtney did not appear, who has already had other conflicts with Kim in this annual session. “Was Kourtney’s calendar complicated?” They wrote wryly. In addition, they pointed out another absence, that of Kanye West, who a weeks ago asked Kim to get back together … while She, who seems very happy with Pete Davidson, was officially erasing the “West” to regain her maiden name.