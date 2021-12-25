Kim Kardashian and Kate Middleton in the top 10 of the most expensive wedding dresses in history

For most women, their wedding is the most important event of their life, since with it they manage to make one of their great dreams come true. For many of them, money is not an impediment, hence they do not care about the economic issue and much less when buying their wedding dress, a garment that, in the case of the VIPS, reaches exorbitant figures that make its style not available to anyone, nor can it go unnoticed.

Some people spend a real fortune on their wedding dress, exclusive designs that can cost millions of dollars. This is the case of well-known faces such as Kim Kardashian, Kate Middleton, Diana of Wales, Khadija Uzhakhovs, Amal Alamuddin, Katie Holmes and Jessical Biel, celebrities and royals who have managed to position their bridal looks within the top ten of the most popular models. expensive in history.

Number one is occupied by an exclusive design made by Renee Strauss by the well-known jeweler Martín Katz, covered with 150-carat diamonds and that exceeds nine million dollars. It is followed by a dress designed by Yumi Katsura that reaches 6 million dollars by containing white gold and pearls among its materials.

In third position is the model worn by the Russian Khadija Uzhakhovs, a dress covered with Swarovski crystals that reaches a million dollars, followed by the 500 thousand dollar dress designed by Givenchy that Kim Kardashian wore at her wedding with Kanye West and the that Amal Alamuddin wore on the day she formalized her courtship with George Clooney. It is an Oscar de la Renta design that fetches $ 380,000.

The sixth place is occupied by the unequaled Kate Middlenton, one of the most respected ladies of British royalty, who, at her wedding to Prince William, caused a sensation with an Alexander McQueen piece whose value oscillated around 300 thousand dollars. On her heels is an ostentatious platinum and silk dress signed by Mauro Adami that fetches $ 250,000 and the commented styling of Princess Diana of Wales on the day of her marriage with Prince Charles. The late princess parted with $ 150,000 for the sole purpose of wearing the model of the respected David Emanuel.

Unlike the aforementioned celebrities, Jessica Biel decided to put herself in Giambattista’s hands for her ceremony with Justin Timberlake, who did not hesitate to surprise with a design of 100,000 dollars; and, finally, in tenth position is Katie Holmes, who relied on Armani’s talent to look radiant on the day of ‘I do’ with Tom Cruise reaching around 50 thousand dollars.

Undoubtedly, true fortunes with which the aforementioned women have managed to make their respective weddings the most exclusive on the international scene. Will the new promises of the social chronicle banish the royals? Will they be willing to get over their crazy outlay of money on a wedding dress?