Keanu Reeves Picks His Favorite Bands Of All Time

Keanu reeves He is not only an acclaimed actor but also quite a passionate musician and music lover. Without going any further, the Beirut-born led his own band called Dogstar in the mid-1990s. This group was active between 1991 and 2002, and was even booed at Glastonbury. Likewise, it is fair to mention that such a line-up achieved moderate success in the United States and was supported by Rancid and Weezer.

Beyond that, the co-star of My Own Private Idaho He has commented on several occasions about his favorite artists and, to the surprise of some, turned out to be a huge fan of punk rock and post-punk. For example, during a dialogue with Entertainment Weekly (via Far Out Magazine), the mythical Neo chose his favorite bands of all time. In this regard, he indicated:

“I’d say Fugazi, The Ramones, Exploited, Discharge, Elvis Costello early, The Clash, Violent Femmes, Joy Division, Minor Threat, and Bad Brains. Those are, definitely.”

It is not the first time that the star of Matrix opens up about her musical tastes, as in an interview with Rolling Stone in 2000, he confessed his deep admiration for Peter Hook: “It creates a kind of bass line, which is itself a melody line. And a kind of romantic epic, in a gothic way.” On the other hand, it is also known that Dogstar used to regularly cover Fugazi’s classic “Merchandise” during several of his recitals. You can listen to a playlist with songs from Reeves’ favorite bands at this link.

Keanu also made headlines recently for explaining the “sad Keanu” meme that went viral years ago and for sharing his list of movies everyone should see.