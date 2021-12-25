Katy Perry unveils the cover of ‘Electric’, her new single | Music

New Katy Perry music is coming, and it’s coming very soon. The artist’s followers have been begging her for the premiere of her next single for many weeks now. So much so that Katy’s anger on social media in mid-April scared them, as many thought her words were directed at them. But it was not like that.

Either way, we bring good news. Katy Perry’s new release is closer than ever. Is about Electric, the theme you have prepared to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Pokémon. There is no official release date yet, but the singer’s latest publication tells us that we are one step away from hearing her.

And it is that Katy has shared the cover of this topic along with the reservation link. In it he appears with a blonde hair that moves thanks to an effect, as if a breeze of air caused it. The title of the song appears, how could it be otherwise, in neon lights. The artist’s name is accompanied by Pikachu’s tail, the characteristic feature of this mythical Pokémon character.

“I know you’ve been waiting for her, and she’s almost here”says Katy in the description of the photo. His fans have been quick to make “Electric soon” trending on Twitter. They can’t wait to hear it!

As we mentioned in previous lines, Katy shared her anger a few weeks ago on the Internet. He assured that “social networks are garbage” and that they have become “the decline of human civilization.” “But hey, I love you,” concluded the artist. Some words that made all his followers breathe, who feared that their anger had been caused by all of them. The motive is still unknown.

After the birth of her daughter Daisy, our protagonist is ready to continue flooding her discography with new hits. What better way to do it than with the company of these legendary video game characters?