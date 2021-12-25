Katy Perry: dress made by a Peruvian artisan sweeps sales and sells out in a single day

After Katy Perry used a dress made by a Peruvian artisan in the video clip of her song “Electric”, the Commission for the Promotion of Peru for Export and Tourism (Promperú) revealed that the clothing was sold out in 24 hours at Matches Fashion, the luxury store most famous and important in the fashion industry.

The artist Elisa Luzdivina made this garment by hand, generating expectation among the fans of the “Rawr” interpreter, since the merchandise put up for sale in the Escvdo store achieved its goal.

“When we found out that she (Katy Perry) chose it, we were super happy, because it was like the reaffirmation that Peruvian design is positioning itself internationally ”, said Chiara Macchiavello, founder of the Peruvian company.

After this success in sales, the Escvdo store has raised its commercial proposal to different online stores to continue taking Peruvian art to different parts of the world in the boutiques of Japan, Mexico, Canada, the United States, France and Brazil. The set cost of the dress is 715 pounds sterling (over $ 1,000).

Peru in the heart of Katy Perry

!Katy Perry carries Peruvian pride in his music! This is how she let it be known after using a dress woven by an artisan from our country in her most recent video clip. It is about her new song “Electric”, where the famous singer shares the limelight with characters from “Pokemon”On the occasion of the celebration of the franchise.

According to Magaly Medina in her program broadcast on May 14, the wardrobe of Katy Perry It was carried out by Elisa Luzdivina, a highly talented artisan from Huaraz who is part of Misión Huascarán, a project that seeks to help Peruvian citizens in rural areas to improve their quality of life with job opportunities.

Pikachu and Pichu also appear in the footage directed by Carlos López Estrada. The musical theme was composed on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of “Pokemon”And will be part of“ Pokémon 25: The Album ”, an album that will be released later this fall by Capitol Records.

