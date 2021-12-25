Kate Winslet stole an object from the set of the Titanic and confessed so

Kate Winslet, Now he stars in one of the top series of Hbo of the year, Mare of Easttown, which a few days ago the first season ended, and it has left us completely in suspense (if you haven’t seen it, I highly recommend them). In one of his rounds of interviews he confessed that back in the days, he stole a piece from the Titanic movie set, (and no, it’s not the majestic diamond necklace).

Winslet He spoke to The New York Times, where he answered several questions from his current series, but also mentioned some curious facts from his past films, for example the Titanic.

The Oscar winner she kept a piece of jewelry that Rose wore, some diamond earrings. “People stole White Star Line cups and saucers,” He said Kate. “I was OK. I took a pair of earrings from Rose, but somewhere I lost one ”, confesses.

They also asked him other questions, for example about what he thought of the reunion of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, in which he replied: “What? No! I’ve never read about Jennifer in my life. What are these questions? “

Another thing we learned in the interview is that Kate pick very strange places to keep your prizes. “Now I don’t know where my Oscar is. I think it must be in my son’s room. But previously I was for a long time in the back of the bathroom “, answers the actress.

