Kate Winslet said she felt like “an object” in some of her films.

Kate Winslet said she felt reified in the past when shooting sex scenes in some movies during her Hollywood acting career. In dialogue with Radio Times, the interpreter referred to a love scene between her and another woman in her new movie Ammonite [se estrenó el año pasado en el Festival de Toronto], in which she said that everything was natural, but that it had just made her realize that it had felt like an “object” in the past.

The actress, who rose to stardom for her role in Celestial Creatures, almost thirty years ago, he talked about how he had felt throughout his career. And she said that on some occasions she had had the feeling of being treated as an object, especially in certain sex scenes. This conclusion came after Winslet spoke about what it had been like to shoot his latest film.

“We were not objectified in any way. But that also made me realize that I felt a bit reified in the past, “he launched. Winslet stars in the Francis Lee film where she plays an English paleontologist (Mary Anning in real life), who embarks on a secret relationship with Charlotte Murchison, played by Saoirse Ronan. Of the many intimate scenes in the film, the actress from Titanic revealed, “We realized that by eliminating the dialogue, we could further explore the desire and depth of connection between these two women. He felt very equal and safe. “

In 2008, Winslet won an Oscar for her role in The reader, where she played a former Nazi prison guard who seduced a teenager. In fact, filming was delayed so that co-star David Kross would turn 18 before filming the explicit scenes together. “I want you to draw me as one of your French girls,” he told Leonardo DiCaprio in Titanic, in 1997, before taking off her tunic and posing naked on a sofa, in one of many scenes where her body became the protagonist.

In addition, the actress revealed in the note that she had never been asked so many questions about a love scene like the ones she stars in with Ronan in Ammonite. “What I definitely found surprising is that people seem to talk about the love scenes in the movie in a much more focused way because they are two women,” he said, adding, “And I tell you, with my hand on my heart, I never they have asked the same volume of questions about love scenes of a heterosexual nature, of which I have filmed many in my life. And that, for me, is a conversation. “

