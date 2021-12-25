Kate Winslet ‘Can’t Stop Crying’ When She Sees Leonardo DiCaprio After 3 Years | In Spanish.

An iceberg has shattered the on-screen relationship between Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet, but in real life, the “Titanic” co-stars and friends are closer than ever.

In an interview with The Guardian published Thursday, Winslet said she was moved to tears when she saw DiCaprio for the first time in three years. Like many distant friends, he said the couple’s separation was exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I couldn’t stop crying,” said the actor, who lives mainly in England. “Half my life I knew him! It’s not that I’m in New York or that he’s in London and gets a chance to have dinner or coffee and catch up.

“We have not been able to leave our countries,” he continued. “Like many friends around the world, we miss each other because of COVID. I am his friend, I am a very close friend. We have been together all our lives ”.

Winslet, a 2009 Oscar winner for “The Reader,” enjoyed a bit of a professional renaissance later. This fall, she won an Emmy Award for her portrayal of police detective Mare Sheehan in the HBO crime drama “Mare of Easttown,” starring Evan Peters. That clearly unappealing costume character led The Guardian’s Winslet brand to become a “pandemic style icon” in May.

However, Winslet has not forgotten his role as the lead in 1997’s “Titanic,” in which he was first paired with DiCaprio. “I was 21 at that session and I read 22,” he said.

And although the two actors meet again on the screen in the 2008 drama “Revolutionary Road,” they will forge an eternity in Hollywood history as they are Rose DeWitt Bukater and Jack Dawson, whose romance is broken aboard an evil ship in the sea.

In the 24 years since the release of “Titanic,” DiCaprio has been particularly explicit about the challenges of filming the movie, which reportedly exceeded the initial budget of $ 180 million.

Speaking to The Guardian, Winslet did not dismiss any of DiCaprio’s criticisms, but was quick to point out that his co-star “has more days without a break than my blood.”

“I think I was raised to be thankful and keep it that way,” he scoffed. “I don’t feel like I have the right to be miserable, and if I am miserable I will definitely not let a journalist know. There’s no way I’m letting it go! “

