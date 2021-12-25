Johnny Depp’s happy moment with a fan’s teddy goes viral

The controversy surrounding the turbulent relationship of Johnny depp and his ex-wife Amber heard continues in court, and public opinion about the actor of ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ is very divided.

After having lost your paperl in the ‘Fantastic Animals’ saga and having seen his career hurt, Johnny Depp has turned to the fans who support him being very grateful as he continues his legal battle attempting to clear his name with recourse from Heard’s allegations.

Now a video has gone viral lovable of the actor in 2019 during the Venice International Film Festival, and his three million views on TikTok and supportive comments have made it clear that there is a huge legion of fans still following Depp.

It is about a moment during a panel at the Mostra where a fan throws him a stuffed lion, during the festival that precisely awards the Golden Lion as the highest recognition.

In the scene you can see a Johnny excited about the gift and smiling at the teddy, and when a security guard tries to take it off he even slaps him to keep it.

“Do you remember when Johnny hit a security guard on the hand for trying to take away his little lion stuffed animal, “wrote the TikTok user who has been so successful.

The truth is that the Venice Film Festival was one of Depp’s last public appearances before his media war completely broke out in court with the ‘Aquaman’ actress.

New evidence in the Depp-Heard case

In recent weeks during a notorious legal battle of the troubled marriage, Johnny Depp’s attorneys They have presented new evidence in the new trial that is taking place in the United States.

The evidence would consist of police testimonies and recordings that, according to, would prove that Amber Heard has lied about one of the events that led to the ruling in his favor in Depp’s first defamation trial with The Sun.

Heard alleged that Johnny threw a phone in his face and vandalized his kitchen during a fight. According to their lawyers, two policemen visited the place and saw no trace of injuries or evidence of crime.

Surely you are interested in:

The auction of a poem that Johnny Depp wrote to his ex-fiance Winona Ryder is canceled due to scam