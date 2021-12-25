Johnny Depp and Amber Heard: Friend of the actor assures that she ruined his life and his career

The fights between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp continue to make people talk. Even though their separation by domestic violence has made a 180 ° turn after audios are released denying Heard’s statements against Depp, a friend of the actor revealed that she was the one who “ruined his life.”

Bill ‘Beano’ Hanti is a personal friend of the actor and was part of the rock band in which the artist formed in the 1980s. The musician assured that Amber got her role in the movie “The Rum Diary” and that was where the couple met.

“She just saw it coming. He had the opportunity to be a part of that movie and he worked on it. It ruined his life, it really did. Look at him, he totally ruined his career. It cost him his friends. Part of your family. She got into John’s head and drove him absolutely crazy to the point that he was drinking and taking drugs, to the point of insanity, “he said to Cinemablend.

The history of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard dates back to when they married in 2015, but by 2016 she had already requested a restraining order against him for abuse, something that he denied, after which they reached a divorce agreement in August of that same year.

“No one is safe from cancellation”

Johnny Depp, protagonist of the day at the San Sebastian Festival where he received the Donostia Award in September this year, assured that “no one is safe from the culture of cancellation”.

“No one is safe, but if you are armed with the truth is all you need,” said Depp when asked about the extent of the culture of cancellation after the controversy caused by the awarding of the Donostia Award to the actor, which has been immersed in a legal battle over an accusation of mistreatment.

Depp considered that it is a “very complicated” situation and that, when he has been affected by these “instantaneous judgments based on polluted air”, his first reaction was of disbelief.

The actor referred to “movements” that have appeared “with the best of intentions, but then have gotten out of hand to such an extent that no one is safe.”

