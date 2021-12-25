Jesse Conde, the Mexican who voices the Green Goblin in Spider-Man: No Way Home

Spider-Man: No Way Home, is a production that brought us back to iconic characters such as the Green Goblin played by Willem Dafoe and the Mexican Jesse Conde.

This film has been one of the most anticipated and promising, which generated endless theories that finally came true.

Bringing characters from the past was one of the greatest successes, because again we were able to enjoy unrivaled villains.

Jesse Conde, the incredible voice of the Green Goblin in Spider-Man: No Way Home

Without a doubt, the endearing Willem Dafoe brought us a more than incredible version, from his characteristic smile to that unforgettable voice.

Behind the villain is also Jesse Conde, the Mexican from Astapa, a municipality of Jalapa in the state of Tabasco who gives him a voice in the Spanish dubbing.

The voice actor not only gave him a voice in No Way Home, but since 2002, in the first Spider-Man movie with Tobey Maguire.

At 69 years of age, like Dafoe, he decided to return to the world of villains to give us once again the Green Goblin par excellence.

The Tabasco has a wide career where he has given his incredible voice to thousands of iconic characters.

The characters of Jesse Conde

With 69 years of age and more than 40 years of career, the Tabasco is considered one of the most outstanding voice actors in Mexico.

Throughout his career he has been the voice of film stars such as David Bradley, Robin Williams, Lorenzo Lamas, Christopher Walken, Jack Nicholson, Al Pacino, Danny DeVito and of course Willem Dafoe.

In terms of characters, he has distinguished himself by being the voice of:

Mr. Potato Head – Toy Story

Tigger – Winnie Pooh

Green Goblin – Spider-Man Trilogy

Captain Hector Barbossa – Pirates of the Caribbean

Joker – Batman (1989)

With no sweat whatsoever, Willem Dafoe and Jesse Conde were the perfect pairing for the Green Goblin in Spider-Man: No Way Home.