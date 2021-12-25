Jennifer Lopez’s idea for Ben Affleck to be with his children again

Ben Affleck (48) Y Jennifer Lopez (51) They seem to be living the best moments of their life after surprising their fans with a new twist in their love story. Seventeen years after announcing his breakup, the actor winner of two Oscars and the pop star they gave themselves another chance and today they are once again at the center of the scene, but they are also thinking of going further: joining the family.

Unlike the first round, this time the couple has an enormous responsibility on their shoulders: their children. Everything seems to indicate that after having thought about it and talked about it, the singer would have made a decision so that her new boyfriend can continue in contact with the three little ones she had with the actress, too. Jennifer Garner.

As it transpired, the diva from the bronx plans to meet with Garner so that Affleck can take his boyfriend’s three children home, but first his mother has to give her consent to Violet Anne, Seraphina Rose, and Samuel Garner Affleck.

Ben Affleck has already met the singer’s children Capture

It seems, JLo plans to move to Los Angeles to be closer to Ben, to be able to socialize with his family and that he can fulfill his obligations as a father without neglecting the relationship. This was reported by a source close to the singer, who told the Heatworld site that she “wants to make sure that she is taking them into account.” Although they stressed that JLo wants to do this well and will only do it with the consent of the protagonist of 13 Going On 30.

“It is evident to everyone now, including Jennifer, that Ben is crazy about JLo, and that both are making the necessary arrangements to be together for the long term. Their highest priority is the kids, and that applies to both the singer and Ben. His twins were extremely close to Alex [Rodríguez, ex de López] , and it has been difficult not to have him more in their lives, “they added.