Jennifer Lopez winks at Ben Affleck in her latest photo, can you find it?

They are one of the couples of the year (or, directly, THE couple). Since they were photographed kissing in July, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have become couple goal absolute… especially for those who dream that the second parts can be better. The singer and the actor have walked red carpets together, where – in addition to posing beautiful – they have lavished their love with constant displays of affection. But also through the networks we have seen winks from each other in recent months, the last from Jennifer to Ben and so subtle that only the most savvy fans have found it. Are you able to locate it?







– Jennifer Lopez’s jeans collection that short girls will want to copy

To promote her new Aritzia coat, a hack white of the most flattering for brunette girls like her, Jennifer Lopez shared a couple of snapshots with a total look of that tone, the semi-collected hair and the makeup with a torn look and lips glossy how much you like it. But it has not been any of this that has captivated his most staunch followers, but the object that JLo holds in his hand and that, In his opinion, he reveals an affectionate wink to his partner. And everything indicates that they are not mistaken, since The mug is labeled with the initial of the actor’s name: “B for Ben”, many have commented.







Second parts were good (or better)

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck became friends on the set of Gigli, a movie they co-starred in back in 2001. At the time, the Bronx star was married to fellow actor Chris Judd, but a few months later they separated … and she started dating Ben. In August, the couple was photographed kissing, and in November 2002, they got engaged. For a year they were the most photographed on every red carpet, until, in January 2004, they canceled the wedding and separated. That spring, Jennifer married Marc Anthony, with whom she would have twins, and the following year, Ben did the same with Jennifer Garner, mother of their three children. For years, both were idyllic families – at least from the outside – which was surprising that both JLo and Ben separated, in 2011 and 2015 respectively. The two have had some relationships in this period, and she even got engaged again, with former baseball player Alex Rodriguez. However, it did not come to fruition and, this 2021, Beniffer -as their fans call the couple formed by Jennifer and Ben- was again a reality.