Jennifer Lopez clarifies how she feels after Ben Affleck’s comments about her ex

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are the Hollywood couple of the year. The second chance at their relationship, after seventeen years after their breakup, has made numerous covers so far in 2021, being one of the most notorious romances on the international scene. But nevertheless, some statements from the actor, 49, about Jennifer Garner, for the show The Howard Stern Show –of which he later retracted – could not have sat well with the Bronx diva, according to a source told the media Page Six. Now, it has been she herself who has spoken about the controversial words of her partner. Are you really angry?

“This story just isn’t true“, Jennifer López has told the American media People, denying the information about his supposed discomfort: “It is not what I feel.” The artist added about her partner that “I couldn’t have more respect for Ben as a father, as a co-father and as a personWith these words the singer has wanted to settle the controversy. In addition, she has ensured that she fully supports her boyfriend, considering any rumor that indicates otherwise out of place. A source close to the Bronx diva has corroborated the star’s statements of music, ensuring that the couple is “in a really cool and really happy space.”

Ben Affleck confessed in a television interview that, if he continued with Jennifer Garner, he would continue to be an alcoholic: “Part of why I drank is because I felt trapped. I didn’t want to (leave Garner) for my kids, but I wasn’t happy. Then I would drink a bottle of whiskey and throw myself on the bed, which was not the solution, “said the interpreter of Pearl harbor (2001), a film in which he and the actress met for the first time. These words have attracted a lot of attention and more when the actor has confessed on some occasion that “The most regret in my life is my divorce with Jennifer GarnerIn fact, the mother of his three children was one of his greatest supports when it came to overcoming his addiction to alcohol, since in 2018, three years after their separation, the artist accompanied him to one of the rehabilitation centers to enter. After his controversial statements on television, Ben Affleck wanted to qualify his words at the show Jimmy Kimmel Live!: “I would never want my children to think that I would ever say a bad word about their mother”, assuring that the words he gave about Garner made him seem like “the worst, the most insensitive and stupid, a horrible guy. “

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner were married from 2005 to 2015, although their divorce did not come until 2018. Later, the actor was caught with Ana de Armas. The courtship between him and the Cuban-Spanish actress lasted only one year and at the beginning of 2021 the break with the interpreter of Blade Runner 2049. But it was in this same year, specifically last May, when the Oscar-winning actor once again believed in love and he made it clear that the second parts can also be good when introducing his new partner, Jennifer López. The artist and the diva from the Bronx have fallen madly in love again and to walk their happiness wherever they pass.

