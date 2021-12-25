Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck and 10 couples that went viral in 2021

This 2021 was a seesaw of emotions, and celebrities made our hearts jump on more than one occasion with all the love that was shared, such as when Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez were officially presented as a couple on a red carpet.

Although 2021 was a difficult year in some ways, love blossomed amid adversity. Like when Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez fell in love on the red carpet in the movie The Last Duel, or like when Harry Styles started dating Olivia wilde. These and other couples were on the internet’s lips throughout these months. Although Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone are no longer together and are the couple we want to reunite, there are other lovebirds who are living a movie love, in the middle of the remaining pandemic attempt, such as Tom Holland and Zendaya, here we list the couples who stole our hearts this year.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly

Megan Fox has had a great 2021; She was first the sensation at the Met Gala and then she got her divorce in October this year, so He was able to make his relationship with Machine Gun Kelly official, with whom he has been dating for more than a year.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez

For the Wall Street Scam actress this was the year of the overheating, so she got back with her ex and they seem to be doing quite well. A few months ago, they marched together and in love on the great red carpets of Venice.

Tom Holland and Zendaya

The couple of the moment! Before the premiere of Spider-Man: No Road Home, they made their relationship official and they look genuinely in love, even though the film’s producer has warned them not to. As the Spider-Man of Andrew: “The best promises are the ones that are broken.”

Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker

Turned out Zac Efron wasn’t the love of her life, now the actress of Tick, Tick … Boom! Enjoy a nice relationship with baseball player Cole Tucker. They’ve had fun times like a ride to Disneyland for her birthday and a few karaoke parties.

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde

Mr. Harry Styles and the actress and director Olivia wilde They began their relationship in the middle of this year, becoming the couple that nobody expected. Similarly, it has been a great year for Styles: won a Grammy, found love, and then was brought into the MCU after Eternals … pass the recipe to us.

Taika Waititi and Rita Ora

Rita Ora, an actress we remember for her participation in 50 Shades of Gray, and the antagonist of Free Guy and favorite of the MCU, are more than in love. This was demonstrated at this year’s Met Gala and rumors suggest that this Christmas they are going to get engaged.

Riz Ahmed and Fatima Farheen Mirza

The Rogue One actor started the year off on the wrong foot, attracting everyone’s attention with his performance on Sound of Metal. and being the most attentive to his wife, on the red carpet at the Academy Awards. They are all relationship goals.

Belinda and Nodal

Not everything is Hollywood romances. In Mexico, we also have our own romantic stories like Belinda (Trolls) with singer Christian Nodal. They recently announced that 2022 will be the year they consolidate their love with a wedding.

Henry Cavill and Natalie Viscuso

This year, the internet wept tears of blood when it became known that The Witcher actor was happily in love with what appears to be a perfect woman. Natalie Viscuso is the envy of half the planet, after Henry Cavill showed it off in his networks.