Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck. All the photos and details of his second round

Their romance could well be taken to the movies. In the best Hollywood style, Ben Affleck (48) and Jennifer Lopez (51) seem to be living their own romantic comedy after surprising his fans with a new twist on their love story. Seventeen years after announcing their breakup to the world, the two-Oscar-winning actor and the pop star once again capture the attention of the media, who have already christened them “Bennifer.”

Apparently, they met again at the beginning of May. At that time, Affleck had been separated from Ana de Armas (33) – with whom he had a boyfriend in 2020 – for three months, and J.Lo a few weeks ago had announced his break with Álex Rodríguez (45) after four years of relationship.

A few days ago, the couple hugged themselves to Chef Wolfgang Puck’s renowned restaurant, located in the Pendry Hotel, West Hollywood. Grosby Group

Despite trying their best to be inconspicuous, Ben and Jen were caught by the paparazzi on a romantic mini-getaway to the exclusive Big Sky ski resort in Montana (they stayed in his house) and later in Miami, while they went to the gym and shared the same car.

A new postcard of this second round was “given away” on June 3, in Los Angeles. The novelty is that they did not escape the flashes and they entered the Merois restaurant – directed by the renowned chef Wolfgang Puck – at the Pendry Hotel, in West Hollywood, hugging and very affectionate.

The couple met in 2002 during the filming of “A dangerous relationship.” While they were friendly at the time – she was married to her second husband, choreographer Chris Judd – the spark between them was inevitable. Five months after announcing their separation, J.Lo took a step forward and together with Ben they whitewashed their romance.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez began dating in 2002 and quickly became one of the most photographed couples of the moment. Getty Images

A scene from the movie “A Dangerous Relationship” where their paths crossed for the first time. At that time she was still married to her second husband, choreographer Chris Judd. Five months after Jennifer announced their separation, the actor and the singer whitewashed their relationship. Getty Images

In Paris, during a romantic getaway where they stayed at the Hotel Crillon. Getty Images

After announcing her wedding for September 2003, Jennifer proudly wore her engagement ring on the red carpet for the movie “Daredevil.” Her boyfriend gave her a 6.1-carat pink Harry Winston diamond valued at $ 1.2 million. But days before taking place, they suspended the marriage. Getty Images

In less than a year they got engaged and the plan was to get married in September 2003, but they canceled the wedding at the last minute. “Due to the excessive media attention surrounding our wedding, we decided to postpone the date. When we found ourselves considering hiring three ‘decoy brides’ in three different locations, we realized that something was wrong. We began to feel that the spirit of what should have been the happiest day of our lives could be compromised, “said the statement issued by the couple.

“It was a lot for both of us to be under that media siege for two years in a row. We were on the cover of all the magazines, every week, it was something strange … Our relationship, I think, suffered because of that” Jennifer Lopez

Between 2002 and 2004, Ben and Jennifer became one of the favorite couples in the press. But the media pressure worked against them. Days before their wedding, they decided to postpone it. The link never happened and in early 2004 they confirmed their break.

Although everything indicated that sooner or later they would say “yes, I do”, the wedding never happened and at the beginning of 2004 they confirmed their breakup. “It was a lot for both of us to be under that siege for two years in a row. We were on the cover of all the magazines, every week, it was kind of strange … Our relationship, I think, suffered because of that. That’s not the only reason, but I think it definitely played a role in the dynamics of our relationship, ”J.Lo confessed six years later during his time on the popular British television program The Graham Norton Show.

Years ago, in the avant-première of “Sueño de amor”, the film in which J.Lo starred alongside Ralph Fiennes. Getty Images

Very affectionate, the couple was surprised during the after party of the Oscars organized by Vanity Fair in 2003. Getty Images

Weeks before announcing their breakup, Affleck and Lopez were caught leaving a hotel in New York. Getty Images

Seven months after giving the sad news, the singer married Marc Anthony (52) with whom she had her twins, Emme and Maximilian (they divorced in 2012). “Ben and I parted ways the moment I thought we were going to commit ourselves to each other forever, it was my first real heartbreak, I felt like my heart had been ripped from my chest… I looked to someone else for comfort, I tried to find someone who could make me feel loved and wanted in my loneliest hour. Marc came back into my life three days after I should have been at the altar saying ‘Yes, I love’ another man, “wrote J.Lo in his biography” True Love, “published in 2014.

Seven months after breaking up with Affleck, the singer married Marc Anthony, with whom she had twins Emme and Maximilian. Getty Images

Affleck rebuilt his life and a year after their separation he married Jennifer Garner, with whom he was the father of Violet, Seraphina and Samuel. Getty Images

Ben also went his own way and in June 2005 he married Jennifer Garner (49), with whom he became the father of Violet (15); Seraphina (12) and Samuel (9). The story didn’t have a happy ending either. Affleck’s constant battle with addictions and alcoholism ended up wearing down the relationship and in 2018 they parted ways.

In early May, the actor was caught leaving Lopez’s Miami home. The images show him wearing a watch that the artist gave him in 2003. Grosby Group

The watch you received from J.Lo; a silver model, with a small dial and a chunky bracelet. Vince bucci

The couple at a game between the Los Angeles Lakers and San Antonio Spurs in 2003, where Ben was already wearing the watch. Getty Images

Last April, In Style magazine featured López as the protagonist of its new cover. In addition to the report, the production contacted Ben to see if he wanted to comment on the singer and the actor did not hesitate. “She remains, to this day, the hardest-working person I have come across in this business. She has great talent but she also worked very hard for her success and I am so happy for her that it seems, at last, to be receiving the credit she deserves, “he said and immediately highlighted the beauty of the singer. “Where do you keep the fountain of youth? Why do you look the same as you did in 2003? ”Affleck asked him through the magazine. J.Lo could not help but laugh and also flatter his ex. “Ben is so funny! And I admit that it still looks pretty good too ”, he confessed publicly.

Undoubtedly the spark between them was still intact and they showed it a month later. Embraced and in front of the photographers, they made public the revenge of their great love story. •