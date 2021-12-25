Jennifer Lawrence’s harsh childhood comes to light

Oscar winner, talented, beautiful and renowned, you could never imagine that Jennifer Lawrence went through a terrible childhood. “My childhood was unhappy, I lived very anxious. In fact, I even had to go to a therapist because my parents no longer knew what to do with me. It was a very tough stage. I do not want to imply that I was always unhappy, but in my childhood I did not have a nice time, “said the actress in an interview with ‘Vogue’.

Jennifer Lawrence was born in a Kentucky town, as the youngest daughter of a working-class father, and a mother who worked in summer camps.. Her parents handled her upbringing with great sincerity, so much so that they came to confess that they did not want to have her, the couple did not expect more children. The actress got the nickname “Plays with fire” at home, referring to the fact that “they played with fire” and burned themselves: “My parents had decided not to have any more children, but I arrived,” he explained.

He grew up with two older brothers, who were several years apart. This caused him to develop rough games. For this reason, when her mother saw how rude she was when playing, she forbade her to be in contact with other girls, to prevent her from attacking them and taking care of her physical integrity. When she entered school, she had problems adjusting because she was very anxious and hyperactive. Instead of playing with girls, she got along better with boys and became the only woman on her school’s boys’ hockey team.

Already in high school, the protagonist of ‘Hunger Games’ continued with problems to be accepted and integrated into the student community. “Once, a classmate asked me to hand out the invitations for her birthday party. I delivered one by one and in the end there were none for me. I asked him and he replied: ‘You are not invited’ ”.

The rejection of her companions, added to the treatment in her family, made Jennifer Lawrence find a way of escape in the theater, and in lies a way to tolerate that reality. She confessed that she became a compulsive liar, and told school that her family was a millionaire. He continued to participate in school and church plays, until, when he was 14 years old, a talent scout offered him an audition. This time, her mother got in the way, arguing it was a hoax.

At 16 she couldn’t take it anymore, and she moved to New York ready to continue acting. He settled in an apartment without furniture and with rats. “I was raised by rats and that makes you stronger. It got to a point where I literally shared my food with them. He had no money at all. They would eat my bread, the only thing I had, and I would arrive hungry, I would take out the bitten piece, and I would eat the rest, “he said in an interview with ‘The Sun’.

Despite her tough childhood and after spending several years living with rats in an apartment in New York, at just 31 years old, Jennifer Lawrence has won several awards, including an Oscar for best actress for her performance in Silver Linings Playbook, She has also been recognized as one of the most talented artists in Hollywood and one of the highest paid.