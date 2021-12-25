Jennifer Lawrence confesses why she decided to change her life

Jennifer Lawrence opened up in an interesting interview on Vanity Fair. He gives us all the details of his life turn

The actress is sincere with the companions of Vanity fair in what is probably one of the most in-depth and interesting interviews that the artist has offered in recent years. Lawrence is somewhat nervous and even insecure so she tries to protect herself a little, in the first bars of the interview.

After a time disappeared from the spotlight, the actress returns with ‘Don’t look up‘,’ Don’t look up ‘by Adam McKay, where he shares the scene with the great Leonardo DiCaprio, playing some scientists, some very particular failed astrophysicists, who face a very polarized society. It is the first comedy in which the actress participates and will premiere on December 10, 2021

The actress with the greatest cache

In 2018 Jennifer She was already the actress with the greatest cache, she even received her Oscar with stumble included during pickup. But his later works like ‘Dark phoenix‘,’X Men, ”Passengers‘,’Red Sparrow‘ Y ‘Mother ! ‘, they did not work very well, neither for the public nor for the critics.

‘I think everything the world I know Fed up from my. I had even gotten tired of myself. He had reached a point where he couldn’t do anything right. If he was walking on a red carpet, there were people who asked why didn’t he run? ‘Says Lawrence.

The necessary change

Jennifer realized in that moment that she had spent her whole life trying please to others, as a kind of external locus of control, what do the psychiatrists. But at this point in his career it was no longer enough to try to repeat that formula.

Your best friend and production partner Justine Polsky, explains it very clearly: ‘The protocol of stardom began to kill his creative spirit, to screw up his compass. So she disappeared, which was probably the most responsible way to protect her gifts and sanity. ‘

Sometimes the best way to get perspective on something is to step back and look from afar. The absence of pressure allows you to think clearly and select or choose the best possible option for each of the different moments of life. A withdrawal on time is worth a thousand battles wonsay the sages. And without a doubt in the case of Jennifer Lawrence it has been a reality. We are glad to have her back.