J Balvin, highlighted among the 100 most creative people of 2021

All his work positioned J Balvin as the only Colombian on the annual list of the 100 characters who stood out for their creativity and innovation in 2021. Every year, the prestigious platform and digital magazine launches the list known as ‘HB100’, in which they highlight those who consider creatives, designers, artists, entrepreneurs, entrepreneurs and more, influential in creativity and innovation.

It may interest you: The hidden meaning of the song ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’

Among the most recognized celebrities in this list are Pharrell Williams, Billie Eilish, Rihanna, Drake, Kim Kardashian, Jaden Smith among others. However, a special mention for Colombia comes from the paisa artist J Balvin.

According to the magazine recognized on its official website, this year these characters saw the opportunity for the world to remember and shape itself after the pandemic. “The lives of creatives were turned upside down because of the pandemic and creativity stifled due to the quarantine measures. However, inspiration prevailed and designers, musicians and artists continued their work to empower global communities. “

And, indeed, the paisa artist remained in force despite the coronavirus pandemic and his personal problems, so much so that publications such as Forbes, Billboard, Rolling Stone and more have highlighted the work of J Balvin by innovating with new sounds and ways of living the urban genre.

Another aspect that highlights the publication, dedicated to fashion, culture and creativity, are the singer’s links with major brands, such as the fashion video game in times of the Fornite pandemic., with which he released skins, as well as outfits for the game’s avatars such as the Energía Balvin Style and the Fotnitemares Skeleton Balvin Style.

In addition, they highlighted their collaboration with one of the best athletes in history such as Michael Jordan, to launch new shoes. Finally, they highlighted the foray into creative fields with jewelry, with the famous creator Greg Yuna, with whom he launched a chain inspired by Pikachu, Batman and SpongeBob SquarePants.

Keep reading: Dua Lipa: What are your biggest musical hits?