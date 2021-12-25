ITunes ranking in Spain: Top 10 of the most viewed movies of today Friday, December 24

Dont waste your time! Instead of searching and looking for what to see, take advantage of the resources offered by this platform streaming for access the best movies in Spain. Just hit the play and enjoy!

one. Dune

The son of a noble family seeks revenge for his father’s death while saving a planet rich in spices that he is tasked with protecting. New film adaptation of Frank Herbert’s novels, which were already transferred to the big screen by David Lynch in 1984.

two. Venom: There Will Be Carnage

Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy) and his symbiote Venom are still trying to figure out how to live together when a prisoner on death row (Woody Harrelson) becomes infected with a symbiote of his own.

3. Question of blood

Bill Baker (Matt Damon) is a tough American oil rig operator who travels to Marseille to visit his daughter, in prison for a murder he claims not to have committed. Far from home, things will not be easy for a father willing to do anything to prove his daughter’s innocence.

Four. Fast & furious 9

Dom Toretto leads a quiet life with Letty and her son, little Brian, but they know that danger is always lurking. This time, that threat will force Dom to face the sins of his past if he wants to save those he loves most. The team is reunited to prevent a worldwide plot, led by one of the most dangerous assassins and best driver they have ever faced; a man who is also Dom’s missing brother, Jakob. Ninth installment of the famous franchise.

5. The last duel

Set in France in 1386, it tells of the confrontation between the knight Jean de Carrouges and the squire Jacques LeGris, the former accusing the latter of abusing his wife, Marguerite de Carrouges. King Charles VI decides that the best way to resolve the conflict is a duel to the death. Whoever wins will be the winner, however, if the squire does, the knight’s wife will be burned as punishment for false accusations.

6. The Boss Baby 2: Family Business

The Templeton brothers have grown into adults and drifted away from each other, but a new baby boss with a cutting edge approach is about to bring them together again and inspire a new family business.

7. Criminal Saints

Prequel to the acclaimed series “The Sopranos,” focused on the youth of New Jersey gangster Tony Soprano. The screenplay for the film was written by David Chase, the creator of the HBO original series and also director of the independent drama “Not Fade Away.”

8. Spider-Man: Far From Home

Peter Parker decides to go with Michelle Jones, Ned and the rest of his friends to spend a vacation in Europe after the events that occurred in Avengers: EndGame. However, Parker’s plan to put aside his superpowers for a few weeks is truncated when he is recruited by Nick Fury to join Mysterio (a human who hails from Earth 833, a dimension of the multiverse, who had his first appearance in Doctor Strange) to fight against the elementals (four immortal entities that come from the same dimension and that dominate the four elements of nature, fire, water, air and earth). At that point, Parker puts on the Spider-Man suit again to do his job.

9. Spider-man 2

Two years have passed since the quiet Peter Parker left Mary Jane Watson, his great love, and decided to continue to assume his responsibilities as Spider-Man. Peter must face new challenges as he battles the gift and curse of his powers by balancing his two identities: the elusive superhero Spider-Man and the college student. The relationships with the people you hold most dear are now in danger of being discovered with the emergence of the powerful multi-tentacled villain Doctor Octopus, “Doc Ock.” Her attraction to MJ grows stronger as she fights the urge to abandon her secret life and declare her love. Meanwhile, MJ has moved on with her life. She has embarked on her acting career and has a new man in her life. Peter’s relationship with his best friend Harry Osborn has been estranged by Harry’s growing revenge against Spider-Man, whom he holds responsible for his father’s death.

10. The Patrick Star Show

Follow a younger Patrick Star who lives at home with his family, where he hosts his own neighborhood variety show from his television converted into a bedroom.

