Ishaan Khatter teases a cameo in Don’t Look Up, can’t believe he’s in the same montage as Leonardo DiCaprio and ‘GOAT’ Meryl Streep

Actor Ishaan Khatter took to Instagram to reveal that he has a cameo in the star-studded Netflix movie. Don’t look up. Released on the streaming platform on Friday, Don’t Look Up is a satire on climate change directed by Adam McKay.

Sharing a video of his appearance in the film, Ishaan wrote in his post: “I finally found time to rest and enjoy Christmas Eve with the movie I was looking forward to the most this year… Wow. WAIT FOR THE MINUTE. Who is that? It’s great to do this little cameo and be in the same montage as GOAT Meryl Streep and genius Leo.

In the film, Ishaan plays Raghav Manavalan, who condemns US President Orlean for ignoring India and the rest of the world as a giant comet heads towards Earth. Ishaan’s fans were delighted. “I loved the surprise,” wrote one person in the comment section. “Very proud,” wrote another. “Wooohhhooooo yayyy broo,” commented actor Priyanshu Painyulli.

Ishaan is in August company. Don’t Look Up features stars like Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill, Ariana Grande, Timothee Chalamet, Ron Perlman, and many others. He is not the only actor who has made a cameo in the film; Chris Evans briefly appears as a fictional movie star.

The Indian Express review of the film called it a “sharp satire” but criticized McKay for limiting his perspective to the United States.

Ishaan made his acting debut with Beyond the Clouds, and his Hindi debut with 2018’s Dhadak, and followed it up with Khaali Peeli. He also appeared on the Mira Nair series A Fit Boy. He will soon be seen in the war movie Pippa.