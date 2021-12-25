ISAÍAS TEJEDA JOINS ORANJERS HEADING THE POST-SEASON

Hermosillo, Sonora; December 24, 2021 (Naranjeros Press) .-The Naranjeros de Hermosillo will strengthen their offense for the 2021-2022 postseason of the ARCO Mexican Pacific League with the addition of Dominican infielder Isaías Tejeda.

Tejeda, who can play as an infielder or receiver, was born on October 28, 1991 in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic and has experience in minor league baseball, Liga Independiente (Atlantic League), Mexican League and in the winter he has participated in the leagues of the Dominican Republic and Venezuela.

During his time in branches, Tejeda was part of the New York Yankees and Atlanta Braves, where he batted .261 with 28 homers for life in seven seasons, 186 produced in 355 games.

For 2016 Tejeda reached the Atlantic League in independent baseball where in four seasons he hit 51 home runs, produced 225 runs and played 339 games.

Tejeda has had experience in baseball from the LMB where he has been part of the Olmecas de Tabasco in 2018 this 2021 was part of the Algodoneros de Unión Laguna squad in which he played 60 games where he hit 14 home runs and produced 42 runs to leave a batting percentage of .324.

In winter baseball he has played in LIDOM with the Águilas Cibaeñas and Leones del Escogido and in the Venezuelan League with the Tiburones de la Guara and Leones del Caracas.

Isaías Tejeda arrives at the Naranjeros to support the Orange Squad offense led by manager Juan Gabriel Castro on the way to the postseason.

DATA SHEET

Name: Isaías Tejeda

Place of Birth: Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic

Date of Birth: October 28, 1991

Lance: Right

Bat: Right

Height: 1.83 meters

Weight: 88 Kilograms

Previous teams: Algodoneros Unión Laguna (LMB), Leones del Escogido (LIDOM).