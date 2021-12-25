Is it the most wonderful time of the year? | AM newspaper

Yes, as the title of the now classic song sung by the North American crooner Andy Williams says: “It’s the most wonderful time of the year” (It is the most wonderful time of the year). The lyrics of that composition speak of what I know about everything that is experienced at Christmas: greetings, friends, meetings, parties, Christmas carols.

In particular, my memory tells me that the Christmas season is an accumulation of extraordinary moments. And those moments that remain forever retained in the mind, would not be the same without two elements that adorned my childhood and youth: music and cinema.

Listening to Perry Como, Dean Martin, Bing Crosby, made the lights on the tree shine brighter the night before. With the family preparations for Christmas Eve dinner, my memories refer to those special programs for the time.

Suddenly everything was Christmas, from the Muppets with “A Muppet Family Christmas” (1987); up to He-Man “He-Man & She-Ra: A Christmas Special” (1985); through Garfield and Mickey Mouse, with their respective eighties shows. Today, cult content for many of the generations that grew up in the eighties.

The best part for me, came already at Christmas. Every December 25, the day began by watching a movie alluding to the celebration, regularly they were film classics from the mid-twentieth century. And so the Christmas day passed, between movies, music and delicious typical dishes of the season.

I remember that Mexican television invariably offered the movie “Santa Claus” in its programming every December 25. This film, released in theaters in 1959, is a rarity in Mexican cinematography. The peculiar film starred the unforgettable actor José Elías Moreno, who played Santa. A devil, the magician Merlin, outer space and the Child God, are some of the characters present in this peculiar story, part of the Mexican celebration of Christmas.

Today, with many nostalgia I remember the Christmas titles that I saw year after year. From “Miracle on 34th Street”; in its 1947 version; to National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation with incomparable Chevy Chase humor.

Right now I think about the titles that I will see to get through this day. Surely “Family Man” (The Family Man), film of the year 2000, starring Nicolas Cage and Tea Leoni, will top the list of Christmas movies to enjoy this day, which I hope will be full of happiness for all my dear readers. Merry Christmas!

