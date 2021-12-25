‘Inocente’ Álvarez, brother of ‘Canelo’ Álvarez, announces his wedding | News from Mexico

Guadalajara Mexico-. Ramón ‘Inocente’ Álvarez, older brother of Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez, waited for the best date to announce your wedding, Well this Friday, December 24 revealed that it will marry.

It was through his social networks where ‘Inocente’ Álvarez, who is also dedicated to professional boxing, he presumed that his girlfriend Diana, now fiancée, gave him the expected “Yes“, during a romantic dinner in a restaurant in Guadalajara.

“And said that Yes my beautiful queen. I will make you happy forever my beautiful life. I love you, “he wrote Ramon Alvarez, in the publication he made this Friday on his Instagram account.

Until this moment they are unknown more details of what will be next bridal link in the family of ‘Canelo’, who is considered one of the best boxers in the world.

‘Inocente’ Álvarez, the only brother of ‘Canelo’ who remains active in boxing

For his part, Ramón ‘Inocente’ Álvarez is the only brother of ‘Canelo’ who remains active in boxing, who has a declared rivalry with Omar Chávez, son of the legend Julio Cesar Chavez.

This 2021 Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez married Fernanda Gómez

Precisely this 2021 was the luxurious wedding between Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez and Fernanda Gómez. The religious ceremony was held at the Guadalajara’s cathedral and several attended famous characters they have a friendship with the boxer.