Index – Culture – Worked with Steven Spielberg, now directs the Hunyadi series

For the first time here, you can hear real insider information about the Hunyadi series from Mor Pan’s novel Hunyadi. The first two parts are made under the supervision of the manager who

Born in Timisoara in 1947,

Then he fled to Austria,

He spent decades in Hollywood.

His name is Robert Dornhelm, who says of himself that as a child everyone called him just Dornhelm Robb, and although he does not read Hungarian very well, he still speaks the language perfectly. Robert Dornhelm became famous in the movie world when he was nominated for an Academy Award in 1978. Theater of street children In the Documentary category. He knew Grace Kelly personally and also worked with Steven Spielberg and Ben Kingsley.

It is filmed for the first time in Hungary. The conversation with him also shows how satisfied he is with the system of the Hungarian film industry.

It’s no secret, let’s face it: he says he’s a Hollywood rival.

Click the player button to listen to the entire conversation.

We know who is directing the introduction to the Hunyadi series, we talked to him Coltrophat podcast

Episode 42



You can read about the Hunyadi series and its preparations in the index several times. We spoke with Robert Lantos this fall. The film’s producer said at the time that in addition to the Hungarian characters, the production included German, Italian, Polish, Turkish and Serbian actors, as well as one or two Americans. full interview You can read it here.

Of course, we are also looking for Moore Ban, a Hunyadi writer in the film. We know from the author that he began preparatory work for the twelve-chapter epic in 1998. We read the first volume in 2008. Mor Ban is already writing the last twelfth chapter, which, in his words, commemorates the hero, Janos Hunyadi. , who

Coming out of obscurity, unable to read or write at a young age, he became an excellent soldier, warlord, dizzying job in medieval Hungary suffering from complete corruption, and became the ruler of Transylvania, one of the the richest landowners in the country. country; And the records speak of his son Matthias as the most talented and educated ruler of his time. Janos Hunyadi’s life could not end more epic than when he died when he stopped the Ottoman invasion of Europe at Nandorferfärvär, one of the most remarkable battles in world history.

Full interview with Moore Bang You can read it here.

ArutluK’s previous conversations show when he started singing in earnest. Janos SzyminyiFocusing on the current photo fence Film, on a deep journey Is there an X factor? How could it be? without public money to make a successful movie, Bányai Kelemen Brown Tells us about Docent Chernus, our colleagues A. About the difficulties that actors face in the early stage. They talk, but you hear why Tamás Puskás thinks it is an alternative café Online theater that Krisztián Grecsó Why did he return to the letter he never left and can also find out which book the Hungarian writers got? Mosque size so in the music industry Value added tax is very high. Katalin Takax always smiling, Eszter Nagy-Kálózy She also sometimes wears armor and producer Monica Mix. a saw Latest films of Ildiko Enedi.

(Cover photo: Robert Dornhelm. Photo: Patrícia Bodnár / Index)