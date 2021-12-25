“I had an incredible time”: Leonardo DiCaprio remembered his time in Argentina

A star of the level of Leonardo Dicaprio It is always highly requested by the media, which is why each interview it provides leaves many titles. The same happened with the talk that he and Meryl Streep gave Clarn, in which they talked about different issues.

One of the issues addressed by the American actor It was his time in Argentina to record “El Renacido”, a film with which he got his first and only Oscar so far.. In that sense, Leonardo Dicaprio revealed how the film ended up being shot in the south of our country.

Leonardo and Meryl in their interview with Clarn.

“We filmed in Ushuaia, only for the end of the film because where we filmed in Canada, all the snow melted a little earlier, so we had to make a big break and go to shoot the end of the film in Argentina,” he continued. Leonardo Dicaprio about.

Then the protagonist of “Titanic” made an interesting comment about climate change: “The nature there is amazing, but it was a bit ironic that we were making a movie about the natural world and we had to stop because the weather had changed, no game. of words “.

DiCaprio in “The Revenant.”

The great scene of Leonardo DiCaprio and Meryl Streep

Both actors worked together in “No Mires Arriba”, a film that deals in depth with everything related to the environment. For this reason, there were some scenes that stood out above the others, such as one in which they had to improvise their lines to talk about the subject.

In that sense, the interpreter detailed that it was a great idea from Adam McKay, director of the film: “I think it was an amazing environment for all of us. He had written this incredible script that we talked about, but in relation to a comet to end all of us in eight months. “

This is the very complicated scene they filmed.

The striking thing about this great scene was that it lasts 16 minutes and that in order to achieve it they had to shoot for two days in a row, all in order to make it perfect.