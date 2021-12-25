“I found everything I was looking for”

Yesterday was Mother’s Day in the United States, which always plays on the second Sunday in May, and many celebrities across the pond wanted to share photos, videos and memories with their mothers and wives with their followers, as a tribute.





Read also

Drafting

Although the tributes have not been only for them. Some celebrities who have recently become mothers have also wanted to pay tribute to their children and celebrate what motherhood has meant in their lives.

So has Katy Perry, who had her daughter Daisy in August of last year. Katy Perry spent her first Mother’s Day as a first-time yesterday, although it was not the first time she celebrated it.

Last year while she was 6 months pregnant, she wanted to celebrate this day by sharing an image on Instagram, disguised as Dumbo’s mother.

i found everything i was ever searching for when i became a mother. so grateful for that profound, deep love and honored to join the mama club. happiest Mother’s Day ♥ ️🌼 – KATY PERRY (@katyperry) May 9, 2021

This year, with her daughter Daisy with her, she wanted to celebrate this special day by sharing with her followers what motherhood has meant for her: “I found everything I was always looking for when I became a mother,” she explained on her account. from Twitter.

In addition, she also explained that she is very happy to be part of the Mothers ‘Club: “Very grateful for this deep love and very honored to join the Mothers’ Club. Happy Mother’s Day, ”shared Katy.

Likewise, Orlando Bloom, the singer’s partner and father of her daughter Daisy, also wanted to pay tribute to the singer through a publication of a funny post on Instagram where Katy comes out disguised as a mermaid and placed in Orlando’s arms thanks to the magic of photo editing.

“A good catch,” Bloom began writing in her original Instagram post, “Sending love and respect to all the wonderful people who have shaped our lives. They have loved us, and supported us unconditionally. Happy Mother’s Day”.

Read also