Huawei P50 Pocket, technical sheet with characteristics and price

Who Forewarned is forearmed. Huawei declared its intentions with the Huawei P50 Pocket a few days ago and they just unveiled it. It is the company’s first compact folding, a little brother of the Huawei Mate X and Mate XS.

In this case, the concept is similar to that seen on Samsung’s Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3: a “shell” mobile designed to be used vertically, with the particularity that it reduces its size to half when it is folded.

Huawei P50 Pocket data sheet

Huawei P50 Pocket Inner screen 6.9-inch foldable OLED

Ratio 21: 9

FullHD + at 2,790 x 1,188 pixels

120Hz refreshment

300Hz touch refresh

DCI-P3 Exterior screen 1.04 inch OLED

340 x 340 pixel resolution

60Hz refresh

120Hz touch refresh Processor 2.84 GHz Snapdragon 888 4G

GPU Adreno 660 Versions 8GB / 256GB

12GB / 512GB

NMCard tray up to 256GB

LPDDR5 / UFS 3.1 Rear cameras Main: 40 megapixels f / 1.8 PDAF

Angular: 13 megapixels f / 2.2

Hyperspectral: 32 megapixels f / 1.8 Frontal camera 10.7 megapixels f / 2.2 Battery 4,000 mAh

40W fast charge System HarmonyOS 2.0 Connectivity 4G

WiFi 6

Bluetooth 5.2 LE

GPS / GLONASS / Galileo / BDS

USB type C 2.0 Dimensions and weight Unfolded: 170 x 75.5 x 7.2 mm

Folded: 87.3 x 75.5 x 15.2 millimeters

190 grams of weight Others Side fingerprint reader

Stereo speakers Price From 1,246 euros to change

Huawei wants to go for the Galaxy Z Flip

After presenting the Huawei Mate X, intended to be used in a “tablet” format when they are deployed, the Chinese company has made the Huawei P50 Pocket official, a new model more similar to a traditional phone, and in the purest Galaxy Z Flip style.

The biggest feature of the phone is its secondary circular screen, in which we can see notifications, use it as a mirror for selfies and consult basic information about the device. Regarding the main screen, is 6.9 inches (21: 9), with Full HD + resolution and AMOLED technology with 120 Hz refresh rate.

The hardware of the device is in line with what was seen in 2021 in the high-end competitors, with a Snapdragon 888. The problem here is that does not have 5G connectivity, due to Huawei’s veto. It comes loaded with 256GB of internal storage and 8GB of RAM. Nevertheless, can upload up to 12 + 512 GB, the most ambitious configuration.

The battery is 4,000mAh, a good size for a folding mobile, and well above (at least in capacity) that mounted on the Galaxy Z Flip 3, its main competitor. The fast charge is 40W, so in just one hour we will have it charged.

At the photographic level, it has a triple camera: 40 megapixels in the main sensor, 13 in the ultra wide angle and a third 32 megapixel lens that helps to capture more detail. The operating system is HarmonyOS with Huawei’s own store, App Gallery. No sign of Google services around here, being a recent device from the company.

Versions and price of the Huawei P50 Pocket

The Huawei P50 Pocket will start at 1,245.58 euros to change (8988 yuan), in its base version of 8 + 256 GB. The most ambitious version, the 12 + 512 GB premium edition, will cost 1,523.03 euros to change (10,988 yuan). At the moment, there is no news of his possible arrival in Europe.