How to promote well-being and health in a small law firm

Thomson Reuters, leader in solutions for the legal sector, launches the Guide for small firms and freelance legal professionals, so that you know first-hand the trends offered by the digital world to this profession and new techniques of legal practice what to include in daily exercise applicable to professional practice.

No one said running and managing a small law firm was easy. Despite its size, there is always a high number of issues to take into account in order to keep the firm standing: study and management of matters, customer service, marketing, finance… Not to mention the set of aspects to attend outside the workplace.

To all the responsibilities mentioned previously, we must add the challenges and difficulties of the legal profession: customer cases and demands require long hours of work at a high level of concentration; expectations of high performance; high pressure and competitive environments, as well as increasing workloads as the firm grows.

If we do not attend our welfare, over time we run the risk of being unable to attend to our obligations and ours office will end up seeing affected. In this new installment of the Guide, the psychologist Miguel Fernandez Galán, examine those key aspects to achieve the well-being and health necessary for the professionals of a law firm.

