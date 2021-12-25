How to prevent heart attacks during the end of the year

Although December is a season of joy and festivity, for some people this can be extremely stressful and worrying to the point of jeopardizing their health.

Those who have experienced a possible heart attack recommend that the signs not be ignored. Long-standing research reveals that heart events during the winter holiday season are on the rise, with more people dying from heart attacks between December 25 and January 1 than at any other time of the year.

Lily Rocha, a volunteer with the American Heart Association (AHA), which is dedicated to promoting heart and brain health for all people, recalled when in 2008, at age 37, she began to have pain in the arm and chest while working. The insistence of a friend who was with her at the time forced her to go to the hospital.

Once hospitalized, the medical staff asked her if there was a history of heart attacks in her family and she said she was not sure. He called his mother on the phone — without telling her where he was — began asking more specific questions about the family’s medical history.

“My mother had told me that my maternal grandfather died of ‘a scare’ very young at the age of 37. And by asking him more questions, I concluded that he died of a heart attack, “said Rocha. “My uncles [maternos] they have also had heart problems ”.

Dr. Gloria Monsalve, a family doctor, said that it is important for people to know their medical history in case of any critical situation to take into account.

Lilly Rocha, volunteer spokesperson with the AHA. (Supplied / AHA)

Especially now that people will be reunited with family and friends after two years of restrictions due to the covid-19 pandemic.

The doctor indicated that there are several reasons why sudden attacks happen. This includes changing your routine, sleeping less, stress, and stopping food and alcohol in moderation.

“We think that three extra tortillas or three arepas are not going to affect our hearts,” Monsalve said. “We are also more permissive with alcohol. We have a glass here and another there and that turns into a whole bottle ”.

Monsalve recommends that people pay more attention to chest pressure, especially if there is a history of blood pressure, problems with diabetes, and / or cholesterol in the family.

“When shortness of breath, nausea, excessive sweating, shoulder pain that radiates to the neck. You have to pay close attention to those signs, ”said Monsalve.

The doctor indicated that if the pain is persistent or if it is extremely strong pain and is not eliminated with an aspirin, then help should be sought immediately by calling 911. Similarly, if there are changes in the facial expression that shows confusion or if there is someone who is not speaking very well and has a deviation of the face it is a reason to call 911.

“If the pain lasts longer, we will have more space to talk with the doctor, but it should not be prolonged for long. It has to be our health first, ”Monsalve said.

Prevention methods

The doctor indicated that the most important thing is not to stop taking the medications during the holidays.

“This is something that is happening. Many patients come to me with high blood pressure because they tell me, ‘I just had a few cups and said I was not going to take the blood pressure medicine.’ That is not done. We will continue with the routine of our medications. We are not going to stop them ”, stressed the doctor.

Second, moderation, should not be exceeded in food, especially with salty foods or with many seasonings.

“That can lead to high blood pressure and also exacerbate heart failure,” Monsalve said. “It is a time of giving love and if we have problems and stress it doesn’t work. We are going to focus on the good and our health. There must be moderation in food, alcohol, rest and manage stress and emotions ”.

For people who have suffered covid and have pre-existing conditions it is recommended that they pay more attention to their health. For them, their immune system is affected and if there is a history of brain or heart problems they are even more vulnerable.

“That’s where the recommendation to ‘get your booster shot’ comes from. It is the best gift you can give to your families ”, said the doctor.

The American Heart Association recommends the following tips to get away from stress quickly:

Count to 10 before speaking or reacting.

Breathe slowly and deeply several times until you feel a little relaxed.

Go for a walk, even if it’s just to the bathroom. This helps to break the tension and gives the opportunity to think things through.

Try a quick meditation or prayer to gain perspective.

If it’s not urgent, especially with stressful emails and trolls (anonymous negative netizen) from social networks, then sleep and reply the next day.

Get away from the situation for a while and handle the situation later when things have settled down.

Divide the big problems into smaller parts. Take it one step at a time instead of trying to tackle everything at once.

Kick back to music or an inspirational podcast so you have less guts while driving.

Take a break to pet a dog, hug a loved one, or help someone out.

Get exercise or something active. Exercise is one of the best antidotes to stress.