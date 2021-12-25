How to join Insabi and what documents are needed?

Millennium Digital

The Institute of Health for Wellbeing (Insabi) is one of the most important health projects for the president Andrés Manuel López Obrador, with which it seeks to bring health services to the entire Mexican Republic.

But nevertheless, With the disappearance of popular insurance and the creation of this new body, many doubts arose, which we will answer below.

What is Insabi?

According to the agency’s own website, Insabi “is a decentralized body of the Federal Public Administration, with legal personality and own assets, sectorized in the Ministry of Health ”.

Its main objective is to provide and guarantee health for free, in addition to medicines and supplies, to those who do not have social security.

How to join?

Unlike the old popular insurance, you do not need to be affiliated, although you do need to meet the following requirements:

Have a birth certificate or Unique Population Registry Code (CURP), as well as a credential from the National Electoral Institute (INE).

Once you have these documents at hand it is necessary that you go to your nearest health center, where the registration will take place.

After this, a medical file will be completed to identify the support that is needed.

Remember that if you are a patient of the IMSS, ISSSTE, Pemex, Sedena or Semar, you do not have to go to Insabi, just go to these health centers.

