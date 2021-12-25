How to complete Toy Day in Animal Crossing: New Horizons in 2021: Materials needed, rewards and more – Nintenderos

Here we bring you a new and interesting compilation related to one of the most prominent video games in the Nintendo Switch catalog. We are talking in this case of Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

[Canela] Happy Toy Day everyone! I hope you meet Renato, Santa’s helper, and join him in giving gifts. It will be here all night, so stop by when it suits you best. Say hello for me! pic.twitter.com/0M5yKPZHWt – Cinnamon IS (@AC_Canela) December 24, 2021

In the list that we leave you below, we can take a look at everything we must know for the event of Toy Day 2021, which develops this Dec. 24 (The event is time-locked and only fires from 5:00 a.m. to 4:59 a.m. on December 24). We leave you with all the details:

1. Talk to Renato in the plaza and he will give you the gift wrap recipe, which requires a red, a blue and a yellow ornament.

2. Create three wrapping papers and give them to Renato so that he will leave you a magic bag with Santa Claus gifts for the neighbors along with some Christmas socks for the fireplace as a gift for you.

3. Equip the magic bag like any other tool and talk to each neighbor to give them the presents. It is not necessary to follow a specific order and the gift you give them acts like a fruit so it does not affect the neighbors’ houses. Make sure you give as many gifts as possible: if you give more than half, Renato gives you the recipe for the gift tower and if you distribute all of them he gives you the recipe for Santa’s sleigh.

4. The final task is to hang the Christmas socks on the wall and if we do it the next day, December 25, we will have Renato’s photo inside the socks.

Finally, it should be noted that it is not necessary to wear a specific outfit during the event and that for now no more news has been found compared to last year’s event (beyond the new decorations).