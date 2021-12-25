how the separation of his parents Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt affected him

It was in 2016 when Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt decided to end their marriage despite having 6 children in common, three adopted and 3 biological, and it is said that the one that has been most affected by the legal battle faced by the famous actors for custody of her children, is the 15-year-old: Shiloh Jolie-Pitt.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s legal battle for custody of their children

Although their divorce has been legally finalized, Angelina continues to fight for full custody of her children, while Brad is claiming joint custody of her children.

And it is that although Maddox and even Pax have sided with her mother, little Shiloh has been much more affected, because according to OK! Magazine, she is the daughter who has the best relationship with Brad, to the extent of ensuring desperate to see him more often.

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt: How did the separation from your parents affect you?

Now with the Christmas holidays, Sholom would like to spend more time with his father:

“Shiloh is desperate to see her father. But circumstances make it impossible, save a quick trip home here and there.”: Reveals the medium.

The source also went on to say, “Brad tried so hard to fix things, but Maddox and even Pax blame him for the family fallout and refuse to see him.“.

The media assures that Shiloh is the only one of his children who has come to take his side and has defended her right to spend more time with him:

“Sometimes Shiloh is the only one [de sus hermanos] that she doesn’t seem willing to turn her back on Brad. She really wants everyone to spend Christmas together, and she’s having a hard time accepting that it doesn’t happen.”.

Why doesn’t Angelina Jolie want to share custody of her children with Brad Pitt?

In the legal battle that Angelina and Brad currently face for custody of their children, Judge John Ouderkirk ruled in favor of the actor so that custody would continue to be shared.

However, the judge’s resolution did not like the Maleficent actress at all, as she assures that her ex-husband is a danger to her children, due to his alcoholism and anger problems.

On the other hand, the media assures that Brad hopes to resolve his differences with Angelina and reach a good custody agreement, because like Shiloh, he also wants to spend time with her and the rest of their children.

“Brad hopes that one day he and Angelina will find a way to forgive each other and move on, for the sake of the children, at least. Hates all the bad blood”.

