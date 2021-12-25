how the love story started

The phenomenon Kravis. This is how he has named himself one of the most controversial and hottest couples today who, with hype, cymbal and sexual emojis, has shared their relationship openly, as well as their recent engagement. Why is everyone hypnotized with Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker?

How did the romance between Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker start?

Let’s be honest, separately, these characters hadn’t sparked much entertainment sparks, even though they have both been a part of the show for years. Travis I was a member of the group Blink 182 Y Kourtney was cataloged by her sister Kim What “The least interesting of the family”, an insult that Kourtney made a joke by printing it on some souvenirs from her 40th birthday party.

Yet together they have sparked fires, becoming one of the most followed couples in all media and, surprisingly, winning the title of power couplewhen photos of their engagement in October went viral. How did they get there?

After being neighbors and friends for years, the star of the reality show and the musician They started their romance in early 2021, first by sharing photos of his dates and provocative comments in one of the most risque courtships that Instagram has witnessed.

We’ve seen them kiss passionately almost everywhere, from teen-worthy spots like a carousel, nightclubs, the beach, or a boat, to the most extravagant settings, whether it’s watching fights in Las Vegas, in front of the Eiffel Tower, or in the Dolce & Gabbana show in Italy.

And we cannot forget one of the most shared images in networks: the couple hugging in the middle of the desert of Utah with Kourtney wearing a nude thong, which, by the way, got just over 5 million likes.

At the MTV Video Music Awards, Megan Fox and Kourtney presented their partners as “the future parents of their babies”, as it is said that both would like to have more children; Kourtney froze her eggs, so anything is possible …

This is how Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker show their love

Their 150 million followers altogether don’t seem to have enough of their intimate moments and they never tire of giving them news, from Kourtney tattooing the words by hand. “I love you” on Travis’s arm (he already has his name on his chest), to the rude vocabulary they use to declare their love (I f * cking love you), his eccentric gifts (like the blood vial that the rocker gave to his girlfriend) and, of course, his photos posing on luxury yachts or in private jets.

Quite an array of dating around the world that wouldn’t have been possible without Kourtney’s help. Travis was one of two survivors of a 2008 plane crash that caused him burns over 65% of your bodyHe spent several months in the hospital recovering, underwent 27 surgeries and went 13 years without traveling until his fiancée helped him overcome his fear of flying.

“I’m invincible when I’m with her,” the musician told Nylon about his renewed love of travel, “although it’s something new, having someone who gives me the strength and hope to overcome traumatic things in my life says it all. ”.

Travis Barker gave Kourtney Kardashian a million dollar engagement ring

Finally, Kravis got engaged in California, in the middle of a giant heart made of roses, candles and the sunset in the background because they could not promise eternal love without a great production! And one of the largest rings in the history of celebrities, already! that according The Diamond Pro, has more than 15 carats and is valued at one million dollars!

The ex-boyfriends of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker

This will be the first marriage for Kourtney, who had a 10-year intermittent affair with Scott Disick until they parted in 2015., and they have three children together, 11, 9 and 6 years old. While Barker has been married twice and also has three children, a stepdaughter of 22 and two biological children of 17 and 15 years with Shanna Moakler, who was his wife from 2004 to 2008.

“Congratulations to the most beautiful, adorable, loving, fabulous couple made for each other in the world,” he posted. Kris Jenner, Kourtney’s mother in her networks, welcoming Travis into her family, but not everyone is as happy as she is, especially exes.

In alleged leaked Instagram messages, Scott Disick forwarded photos of the famous couple kissing to another Kourtney ex, the model. Younes Bendjima, and wrote: “Is this woman okay? What is this about, brother? It was clear that he did not like the romance, but he has remained silent since the announcement of the engagement.

For her part, Travis’s ex and Playboy model Shanna Moakler didn’t take the news well either. He temporarily closed his Instagram account to “give himself spiritual maintenance” and, although at first he said that he wished the couple happiness, he changed his mind, having made posts on social networks making fun of the photos of Travis, saying that their romance is so exposed is ‘weird’, that “it is exaggerated for Instagram” and that the relationship that she has with her children has deteriorated since Kourtney entered their lives …

Call it extravagance at its best, a midlife crisis, or a true modern fairy tale, but This love and heartbreak story between Kourtney, 42, and Travis, 45, has begun and is on fire.