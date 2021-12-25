How much did you charge? Keanu Reeves received a MILLIONAIRE salary for making Matrix Resurrections

In the film industry there are relatively few actors who are characterized by the charisma and simplicity of Keanu reevesThe actor is loved by everyone, so much so that he has become one of the most acclaimed names in Hollywood, having starred in many productions throughout his career.

One of the roles that brought him to the top was that of Neo in the saga Matrix, a role that Keanu Reeves has played in the original trilogy and that will now bring him back to life in the fourth installment “The Matrix ResurrectionsThe film was released yesterday, December 21 in theaters around the world and is expected to hit the screens of HBO MAX on January 31.

The MATRIX Trilogy

The first movie of Matrix It was released in the year of 1999. At that time, Keanu Reeves received a SALARY of 10 million dollars. To that we must also add the royalties and box office bonuses, so his total earnings were approximately $ 35 million.

For the next two movies; Matrix Reloaded Y Matrix Revolutions, his SALARY is not entirely clear, but according to Celebrity Net Worth, the actor made a total profit of $ 120 million for box office and DVD sales of both tapes.

A decade and a half later, Keanu Reeves agreed to bring Neo back to life alongside Carrie-Anne Moss, who will reprise her role as Trinity.

For his performance in the new installment of the saga, the 57-year-old interpreter received a salary of between 12 millions Y $ 14 millionIn addition to the box office bonuses you will receive after the film is released in theaters.

