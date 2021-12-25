How many beers can you drink if you have diabetes?

Beer provides large amounts of soluble fiber, minerals, and polyphenolic compounds, making it one of the healthiest alcoholic beverages from a nutritional point of view, while being rich in carbohydrates – which are later broken down into sugars simple – so you should consume it in moderation.Experts also warn that any alcoholic beverage is rapidly processed by the liver which, in turn, begins to remove sugar from the blood, something that sometimes causes so-called glycemia, or a But if you have diabetes, you run the risk of an even more dangerous condition, hypoglycemia, which, in turn, can lead to a condition called ketoacidosis, which in certain cases can lead to coma or even death. death. Doctors advise checking blood glucose levels before going to sleep. You also shouldn't drink beer on an empty stomach. According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, women with diabetes should drink no more than 360 milliliters of beer a day. And for men, the serving should not exceed 720 milliliters, which is equivalent to two small jugs.

https://cdnnmundo1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/18/1119717267_204:0:2935:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_ecbce8c7863a8f217762fa692aadc730.jpg

If you suffer from diabetes, you already know that eating a healthy diet is key to keeping blood sugar levels in check. The festivities are often accompanied by the consumption of alcoholic beverages and here we tell you how dangerous it is to drink beer.

Beer provides large amounts of soluble fiber, minerals and polyphenolic compounds, something that makes it one of the most popular alcoholic beverages. healthy from a nutritional point of view.

At the same time, it is rich in carbohydrates —Which are later broken down into simple sugars— so you should consume it in moderation.

Experts also warn that any alcoholic beverage is quickly processed by the liver which, for its part, begins to eliminate sugar from the blood, something that sometimes causes the so-called glycemia, or a rapid drop in glucose.

But if you have diabetes, you run the risk of an even more dangerous condition, hypoglycemia, which, in turn, can lead to a condition called ketoacidosis which in certain cases can cause coma or even death. Doctors advise checking blood glucose levels before going to sleep. You also shouldn’t drink beer on an empty stomach.

According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, women with diabetes should not take more than 360 milliliters of beer per day. And for men, the portion should not exceed 720 milliliters, which is equivalent to two small jugs.
Opinions expressed by experts in this article are shared solely for educational and informational purposes, and are not intended to serve as a universal medical diagnosis or treatment. Sputnik points out the need to consult a specialist before putting into practice any of the advice published here.

