How many beers can you drink if you have diabetes?

How many beers can you drink if you have diabetes?

If you suffer from diabetes, you already know that eating a healthy diet is key to keeping blood sugar levels in check. The festivities often go … 24.12.2021, Sputnik World

Lifestyle

💗 health

beer

diabetes

🥚 feeding

Beer provides large amounts of soluble fiber, minerals, and polyphenolic compounds, making it one of the healthiest alcoholic beverages from a nutritional point of view, while being rich in carbohydrates – which are later broken down into sugars simple – so you should consume it in moderation.Experts also warn that any alcoholic beverage is rapidly processed by the liver which, in turn, begins to remove sugar from the blood, something that sometimes causes so-called glycemia, or a But if you have diabetes, you run the risk of an even more dangerous condition, hypoglycemia, which, in turn, can lead to a condition called ketoacidosis, which in certain cases can lead to coma or even death. death. Doctors advise checking blood glucose levels before going to sleep. You also shouldn’t drink beer on an empty stomach. According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, women with diabetes should drink no more than 360 milliliters of beer a day. And for men, the serving should not exceed 720 milliliters, which is equivalent to two small jugs.

